Oswego police chief attends professional development program

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin was one of several law enforcement executives from across the state to participate in the course “Enduring, Surviving and Thriving as a Law Enforcement Executive” hosted by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute.

The orientation for new police chiefs was held Sept. 12-15 in East Peoria. This program presents concepts, strategies and information that help guide law enforcement executives in managing and leading their organizations. Bastin received training on a variety of subjects including legal issues, mandated requirements of Illinois law enforcement agencies, leadership, state and federal resources and political realities.

Founded in 1992, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute guides the professional development of managers and leaders in the law enforcement community.