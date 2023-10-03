October 03, 2023
Oswego police chief attends professional development program

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from left are ILETSB Executive Director Keith Calloway, Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin and ILETSB Appointed Member Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis. (photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin was one of several law enforcement executives from across the state to participate in the course “Enduring, Surviving and Thriving as a Law Enforcement Executive” hosted by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute.

The orientation for new police chiefs was held Sept. 12-15 in East Peoria. This program presents concepts, strategies and information that help guide law enforcement executives in managing and leading their organizations. Bastin received training on a variety of subjects including legal issues, mandated requirements of Illinois law enforcement agencies, leadership, state and federal resources and political realities.

Founded in 1992, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute guides the professional development of managers and leaders in the law enforcement community.