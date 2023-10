Members of the 2023 Yorkville High School homecoming court include (from left), Donncha Souza, Lily Scott, Ava Partida, Carson Wrecenyar, Gage Range, Emily Rench, Delaney Phillips, Ryan Evans, Micah Parchman, Dayvion Johnson, Emmy Judd, Ben Alvarez, Jackson Hawkinson, Rilee Petrusa, Owen Horeni and Ashley Schraeder.

Seniors Emmy Judd and Ben Alvarez were crowned queen and king during the pep assembly held on Friday, Sept. 29.