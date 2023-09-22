Sandwich golfers third at Dwight Invite: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 21

BOYS GOLF
Sandwich
The Indians shot a 224 to tie for third place at the Dwight Invite. This was a two-man scramble event with team scores based on the total for all three pairs.
Noah Campbell and Chance Lange shot 72 Kadin Kern and Dino Barbanente a 76 and Kai Kern and Taylor Adams a 76.
Parkview Christian 178, Schaumburg Christian 178
Kashton Wilson shot a 42 and Trenton Hennig a 44 for Parkview.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Romeoville d. Yorkville 25-15, 25-23
Lili Casbarian had eight kills and a block and Joelle Pye-Blacknard six kills, five digs and a block for the Foxes (4-15, 1-4 SPC).
Newark d. IMSA 25-5, 25-12
Kiara Wesseh had eight kills, Addison Ness four kills, Elle Norquist five aces and Lauren Ulrich 12 assists for Newark (18-2).