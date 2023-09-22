September 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Sandwich golfers third at Dwight Invite: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 21

By Joshua Welge

Sandwich Indians logo

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich

The Indians shot a 224 to tie for third place at the Dwight Invite. This was a two-man scramble event with team scores based on the total for all three pairs. 

Noah Campbell and Chance Lange shot 72 Kadin Kern and Dino Barbanente a 76 and Kai Kern and Taylor Adams a 76.

Parkview Christian 178, Schaumburg Christian 178

Kashton Wilson shot a 42 and Trenton Hennig a 44 for Parkview.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Romeoville d. Yorkville 25-15, 25-23

Lili Casbarian had eight kills and a block and Joelle Pye-Blacknard six kills, five digs and a block for the Foxes (4-15, 1-4 SPC).

Newark d. IMSA 25-5, 25-12

Kiara Wesseh had eight kills, Addison Ness four kills, Elle Norquist five aces and Lauren Ulrich 12 assists for Newark (18-2).