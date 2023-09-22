Newark District 18 school bus crashes in Fox Township

SANDWICH – A Newark Community High School District 18 school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Fox Township, authorities said.
Crews from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at approximately 2:36 p.m. The school bus and two SUVs crashed at the intersection of Millhurst and Millington roads in Fox Township
There were 10 people on the bus, including nine students and the driver. Those on the bus were treated on the scene by paramedics and did not require further medical intervention, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation has indicated the bus was not the vehicle at fault in the crash, the office said.
There was one occupant in each of the other two vehicles. One of the occupants was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the other was treated and released by paramedics at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The bus was transporting the students back to Newark Community High School from Indian Valley Vocational Center in Sandwich, according to Dr. Lane Abrell, interim superintendent for the district.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.