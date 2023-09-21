Oswego Co-Op girls golf wins SPC title: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 20

GIRLS GOLF

Southwest Prairie Conference

The Oswego Co-Op girls golf team capped off an undefeated regular season by winning the championship at the Southwest Prairie Conference meet on Wednesday. Oswego East shot a 331, beating out runner-up Plainfield North’s 337. SPC MVP and medalist Katelin Hong led the way with a 75 and Shyell Lowe was second with a 77.

BOYS GOLF

Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament

Sandwich placed second with a score of 350, just four shots back of team champ Richmond-Burton’s 346, at the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament at Blackstone Golf Club in Marengo. Plano was eighth with a 414.

Sandwich’s Noah Campbell shot an 83 to take fifth and Dino Barbanente an 87 to tie for sixth. Chance Lange was at 89 to tie for 10th, Kai Kern at 91 to tie for 15th. Braden Lee shot Plano’s low score of 99.

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 8, Richmond-Burton 1

Davione Stamps recorded a hat trick with three goals and assisted a fourth for the Reapers (9-5, 3-4). Christ Kaleba added two goals and an assist and Santiago Cervantes one goal and two assists.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plano d. Sandwich 25-22, 25-19

Rita Lauro had five kills, eight digs and 11 assists for Plano. Kalia Young and Chloe Rowe each had five blocks.

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 4, Plainfield South 3

The doubles teams represented all four wins for the Foxes. Paige Phillips and Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 doubles team of Aliesha Peterson and Emily Rench won 6-2, 6-2 and the No. 3 doubles team of Trinity Stewart and Olivia Hernandez won 6-1, 6-1. The No. 4 doubles team of Natalia Maldonado and Jadien Pattermann won 6-3, 6-4.

Plainfield North 7, Oswego 0