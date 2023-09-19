Information in Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports for Sept. 21, 2023 is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Hillstone Road in Oswego Township at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 15 for a report of leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic stop nets charge

Tyler Croy, 27, of the 17000 block of Pratt Road in Sandwich, was charged with driving while license suspended at 6:49 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the area of Route 34 and East Countryside Parkway in Bristol Township after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for expired registration. He was cited and released on a notice to appear in court.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:26 p.m. on Sept. 15 to the 100 block of Rickard Road in Bristol Township for a report of a theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:32 a.m. on Sept. 15 to the 100 block of Kevin Lane in Oswego Township for a report of a criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle flees crash site

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 16 to the 4000 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township for a report of leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The investigation revealed that one of the vehicles fled the scene prior to arrival by deputies. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-run investigated

Deputies investigated a report of a hit-a-run collision at 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 16 at the intersection of Route 126 and and Ridge Road. This incident is under investigation.

Criminal trespass reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:07 a.m. on Sept. 17 to the 0-100 block of Circle Drive East in Oswego Township for a report of criminal trespassing to real property. The incident is under investigation.

Man arrested on warrant

Isiah Holt, 31, of the 30 block of Whitney Way in Montgomery was arrested at his residence by sheriff’s deputies on a warrant from Kane County for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. After an investigation, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Traffic stop leads to charge

Irving Trabieso, 20, of the 700 block of 4th Street in Aurora was charged with driving while license suspended at 8:22 p.m. on Sept. 1, after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ashlawn Avenue and Circle Drive West in Montgomery. He was cited with a notice to appear in court.

Aggravated battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 17 to the area of Hillside Drive and Highview Drive in Kendall Township for a report of an aggravated battery. The investigation is ongoing.