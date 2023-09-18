Information in Yorkville Police Reports / Sept. 21, 2023 is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Woman injured in collision

A vehicle collision at 7:04 a.m. on Sept. 15 at the intersection of routes 47 and 126 resulted in minor injuries to a Plano woman.

Margaret Hauger, 83, of the 3000 block of South Oak Street in Plano was charged with failure to yield at intersection in connection with the accident. She was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center.

The driver of the other vehicle, a juvenile, was not injured.