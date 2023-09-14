Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports / Sept. 14, 2023

Information in Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports for Sept. 14, 2023 is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop nets charge

Kristin Henry, 38, of the 100 block of Colonial Parkway in Yorkville was charged with driving while license suspended at 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 9 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 47 near Joliet Road in Lisbon Township for speeding. Henry was issued a notice to appear in court and released.

Yorkville man arrested on warrants

John Binkowski, 54, of the 300 block of Bertram Drive in Yorkville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on several warrants at 3:34 p.m. on Sept. 8. Binkowski was taken into custody for two failure to appear in court warrants for driving while license suspended out of Kane and Kendall Counties, a failure to appear warrant out of DuPage County for fraud and a warrant out of Las Vegas, Nevada for burglary. Binkowski was transported to the Kendall County jail without incident.

Man charged with domestic battery

Martin R. Stuebinger, 53, of the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road in Montgomery was charged with domestic battery at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 8 at his residence. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Oswego man injured in crash

A 21-year-old Oswego man was transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora with non-life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run vehicle crash at 11:05 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Light Road and West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township. Deputies said a vehicle fled the scene prior to their arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

Man charged with driving 114 mph

Guy Hankins, 60, of the 1000 block of John Street in Yorkville was charged with speeding more than 35 miles-per-hour over the speed limit in the area of Route 47 and Joliet Road in Lisbon Township. Deputies said Hankins was driving 114 miles-per-hour in a 55 mph zone. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Man charged with fleeing deputies

Antonio Garcia, 21, of the 100 block of Braeburn Road in Montgomery, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving while license suspended at 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of Route 30 bypass and Briarcliff Road in Oswego Township. Sheriff’s deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop for an equipment violation but Garcia fled the scene in his vehicle. He was later taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail.

Excessive speeding charged

Andre C. Gomez, 25, of the 1000 block of Hawk Hollow Drive in Yorkville was charged with driving 26-34 miles-per-hour over the speed limit at 12:13 a.m. on Sept. 10 on Route 71 near Hilltop Road in Kendall Township. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Juvenile charged with speeding

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with driving 62 miles-per-hour in a 30 mph zone at 2:49 p.m. on Sept. 10 at South Cannonball Trail near Fairhaven Drive in Bristol Township. The driver was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:36 p.m. on Sept. 10 to the 0-99 block of Aldon Road in Oswego Township for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested on warrant

Ambus D. Walker, 36, of the 100 block of Bertram Drive in Yorkville was arrested on a Kendall County warrant on a domestic battery charge at 1:06 a.m. on Sept. 11 at his residence. He was transported to the Kendall County jail.