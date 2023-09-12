One of Oswego’s first marijuana dispensaries to host open house Thursday

Market 96 will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its new marijuana dispensary at 1144 Douglas Road in Oswego in the Mason Square shopping center.

The dispensary is now open to serve guests from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. One has to be at least 21 years old and show a valid government-issued identification card to enter the dispensary.

Market 96 is one of the first dispensaries approved by the Village Board. The Village Board earlier this year approved a special use permit for the facility.

In December 2022, the Village Board granted Cloud 9 dispensary the first special use permit for a dispensary in the village. Cloud 9 is set to open in a former fast food restaurant at 2420 Route 30 in the Townes Crossing shopping center.

Market 96 encourages a holistic understanding of cannabis as a natural plant that has been used to help increase well-being for thousands of years.

“Our commitment is to create an experience of genuine hospitality for our guests as they visit their Market 96 neighborhood dispensary,” Market 96 Oswego general manager Anthony Walker said in a news release. “Our team of advisors are here to serve as a trusted resource and to make our guests feel welcome, valued, and comfortable throughout their cannabis journey.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will feature brief remarks from the Market 96 and Blounts & Moore team.

“We are proud to make Oswego the home of our first Market 96 dispensary, working closely with our exceptional Illinois partners,” said Rita Moore Scott, a founding partner of Blounts & Moore. “With an outstanding dispensary team in place, we look forward to being an active member of the Oswego community and to bringing additional top quality, accessible dispensaries to other neighborhoods in Illinois.”

More information about Market 96 is at its website, market-96.com.