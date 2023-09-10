Plattville United Methodist Church hosting Ham Supper Oct. 7

The Plattville United Methodist Church will host its annual Ham Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The all-you-can-eat buffet includes baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw and homemade pies. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for ages 6 to 10 and $2 for kids younger than 6. Carryouts are available. Call Nancy at 815-475-7243 for tickets.

The “Country Store” will be open during the evening selling homemade goodies.

The Plattville United Methodist Church is located 8 miles south of Yorkville and 2 miles east of Route 47 at 13025 Church Road. The church is handicapped-accessible.