Information in Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports / Sept. 7, 2023 is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 to the zero to 99 block of Hampton Road in Oswego Township for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Man charged with no valid DL

Alejandro Delgadillo-Rangel, 40, of the 400 block of Clark Street in Aurora was charged with no valid driver’s license after a traffic stop at 9:57 p.m. Aug. 29 along Route 31 near Caterpillar Drive, Oswego Township for an equipment violation. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Man arrested on warrant

Brad R. Taylor, 47, of the zero to 99 block of Crestview Drive in Oswego was arrested on a Kendall County warrant at 10:14 p.m. Aug. 29 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Reservation Road and Crestview Drive in Oswego Township. The warrant was for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Taylor was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Woman charged with DUI

Chauntey Bates, 40, of the 2000 Block of Light Road, Oswego Township, was charged with driving under the influence after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 11:49 p.m. Aug. 29 near Route 31 and Light Road. She was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Man charged with violating protection order

Derek J. Harmes, 39, of the 10000 block of Helmar Road in Newark was charged on a Kendall County warrant for violation of an order of protection after sheriff’s deputies conducted warrant service at 8:06 p.m. Aug. 30 at his residence. Harmes was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Men charged after traffic stop

Ryan M. Perry, 26, of the 300 block of East Boulevard Street in Sandwich was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 10:11 p.m. Aug. 30 in the area of Route 34 near Orchard Road in Bristol Township for an equipment violation.

A passenger, Alexander Owen Wilkinson, 21, of the 300 block of East Boulevard Street in Sandwich was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both men were transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Woman charged with DUI

Erica M. Higgins, 37, of the zero to 99 block of Whitney Way in Montgomery was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation at 2:01 a.m. Aug. 31 in the area of Fernwood Road and Fallcreek Circle in Oswego Township. She was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Woman charged with violating protection order

Barbara Hudson, 68, of the 3000 block of Ryan Drive in Yorkville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a warrant for violation of an order of protection at 11:22 a.m. Aug. 31 at her residence. Hudson was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail.

Oswego man hurt in crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:13 p.m. Aug. 31 to the area of routes 47 and 52 in Lisbon Township for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. A 48-year-old man from Oswego was transported to a local area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Theft over $500 reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:12 p.m. Oct. 31 to the 7000 block of Route 71 in Bristol Township for a report of a theft over $500. The investigation is ongoing.

Yorkville man injured in crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 1 to the area of Route 71 and Pavillion Road in Yorkville for a traffic crash with injuries. A 28-year-old man from Yorkville was transported to a local area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Traffic stop nets charge

Valencia D. Nichols, 21, of the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive in Aurora was charged with driving while license revoked after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for improper display of registration at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 2 in the area of Route 30 and Briarcliff Road in Oswego Township. She was released with a notice to appear in court.

Excessive speeding charged

Sheriff’s deputies issued four separate tickets for excessive speeding Sept. 2 near the intersection of Route 71 and Sleepy Hollow Road in Fox Township.

Elizabeth Harper, 47, of Bartonville was charged with speeding 35 mph or more over the limit at 9:30 a.m.

Brent Highland, 48, of the 1700 block of 2525th Road in Ottawa was charged with speeding 35 mph or more over the limit at 10:19 a.m.

Riley Carlson, 25, of the 2900 block of Coastal Drive in Aurora was charged with speeding 35 mph or more over the limit and operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 2:23 p.m.

Sarah O’Connor, 29, of the 36 block of Penny Lane in Warrenville, was cited for speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit at 3:32 p.m.

All the drivers were released with a notice to appear in court.

Traffic stop nets charges

Imani N. Lewis, 31, of the 200 block of Mondavi Drive in Oswego was charged with driving while license revoked, obstructing identification and suspended registration after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 10:47 p.m. Sept. 2 in the area of Route 30 and Fifth Street in Oswego Township. Lewis also was arrested on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. She was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Woman charged with DUI

Donna Harderman, 33, of the 900 block of Windemere Court in Aurora was charged with driving under the influence aftera traffic stop at 1:09 a.m. on Sept. 3 near the intersection of Route 34 and Riverwood Drive in Oswego Township. She was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.