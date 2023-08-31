Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Aug. 31, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports for Aug. 31, 2023, is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop nets charge

Scott English, 44, of the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 2:46 p.m. Aug. 24 on Fernwood Road near Greenbriar Road in Oswego Township. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

No valid license charged

Douglas A. Herrera-Talavera, 31, of the zero to 99 block of Woodrige Road in Montgomery, was charged with no valid driver’s license after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 8:46 p.m. Aug. 24 on Woodridge Road near Fernwood Road in Oswego Township for a moving violation. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Man injured, charged in crash

Kobe McGee, 20, of the 1000 block of Canary Avenue in Yorkville, was charged with improper overtaking, improper passing and no insurance at 3:29 p.m. Aug. 25 in connection with a traffic crash with injuries at Douglas Road and Wolf Road in Oswego Township. He was transported to a local area hospital with injuriews that were not life-threatening and issued a notice to appear in court.

Driving on suspended license

Kenny Salinas, 20, of the 1000 block of North Avenue in Aurora, was charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:43 a.m. Aug. 26 on Douglas Road near the Route 30 bypass in Oswego for expired registration. He was issued a notice to appear in court and released.

Battery reported in Oswego Township

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:58 p.m. Aug. 26 to the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township for a report of a battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Battery reported in Bristol Township

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:31 a.m. Aug. 27 to the 4000 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township for a report of a battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Woman charged in disturbance

Julianna L. Malone, 27, of the 1300 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, was charged with obstructing identification in connection with a disturbance at her residence at 2:37 a.m. Aug. 27. Malone was discovered to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of domestic battery and was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Man charged with DUI

Sean R. Finneran, 33, of the 200 block of Monroe Street in Oswego, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and driving while license suspended after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 10:21 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Douglas Road in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. Finneran was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Firearm discharge reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of reckless discharge of a firearm at 8:54 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 100 block of Harvey Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the zero to 99 block of Lyncliff Drive in Bristol Township at 9:34 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing.