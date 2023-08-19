Yorkville police detective named Kendall County Investigator of the Year

YORKVILLE – Matt Ketchmark of the Yorkville Police Department said he enjoyed his many years as a patrol officer but seems to derive even more pleasure in his current role as a detective.

“It’s satisfying to see the closure of a case,” Ketchmark said.

In three years as a detective, Ketchmark has closed more than a few big cases, successfully bringing criminal charges after lengthy investigations into occurrences of fraud, sexual assault, theft, identity theft, aggravated battery and child pornography.

Yorkville police Chief Jim Jensen describes Ketchmark as a tireless and tenacious investigator determined to bring criminals to justice, with a “spectacular performance.”

The Yorkville City Council honored Ketchmark on Aug. 8 for his recent award as the Kendall County Investigator of the Year.

The Kendall County Association of Chiefs of Police bestowed the award on Ketchmark during its 37th annual Respect for Law Banquet on July 14.

Ketchmark is an Oswego native, graduating from Oswego High School in 2002 and earned a law enforcement degree from Western Illinois University in 2006.

Starting with the Yorkville department’s patrol division in 2007, Ketchmark fulfilled a long-held dream of wearing the blue uniform.

“Growing up, I always wanted to help the community,” Ketchmark said. “I liked being a patrolman because you never knew of what your day would consist. Being a detective is a different change of pace.”

Ketchmark adapted well to that change of pace since being named a detective in 2020.

Among the noteworthy cases Ketchmark has solved is the financial exploitation of a 96-year-old woman with dementia, from whom a financial adviser had allegedly stolen more than $1 million.

Ketchmark obtained grand jury subpoenas, interviewed multiple witnesses and worked with federal agencies including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in order to bring felony charges, Jensen said.

In a sexual assault case, Ketchmark traveled to Michigan to interview the victim and obtained search warrants, then interviewed the suspect and was able to bring felony charges.

In a 2022 shooting at Yorkville’s Marketplace Apartments, Ketchmark investigated and brought aggravated battery and weapons charges against one individual and an obstruction of justice charge against another.

Ketchmark is a member of the Kendall County Major Crimes Forensic Team, bringing his skills to bear as an evidence technician.

Yorkville’s population growth has been the biggest change affecting the department, but that has not diminished the support from the community for its police department, Ketchmark said.

“Our Yorkville community is very close-knit,” Ketchmark said. “Our community supports us.”