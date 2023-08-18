Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports for Aug. 17, 2023

Information in Aug. 17 Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report at 6:18 a.m. Aug. 9 of a vehicle theft in the 100 block of Fernwood Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Man charged with domestic battery

Alfernando Green, 46, of the zero to 99 block of Cayman Drive in Oswego Township was charged with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence at 11:25 a.m. Aug. 9. He was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:52 p.m. Aug. 9 for a report of a residential burglary in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:14 p.m. Aug. 10 to the 2700 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Man faces several charges

Marcello Esquivel-Medina, 35, of the 600 block of Union Street in Aurora was charged with driving on a revoked driver’s license and possession of a controlled substance at 12:09 a.m. Aug. 11. Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Briarcliff Road near Woodcliff Road in Oswego Township. Deputies determined that Esquivel-Medina was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of a retail theft. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Man injured in traffic crash

A 36-year-old man from Yorkville was transported to a local area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after a traffic crash at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 14000 block of Fox Road in Fox Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:33 a.m. Aug. 12 to the 1200 block of Game Farm Road in Bristol Township for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Man injured in collision

A 50-year-old Yorkville man was transported to a local area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after a traffic crash at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 13 on Route 71 near Millbrook Road in Fox Township.

Vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to motor vehicle at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 14 in the zero to 99 block of North Cherry Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Two injured in crash

A 27-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after a traffic crash at 6:28 p.m. Aug. 14 near Creek Road and West Abe Street in Little Rock Township.