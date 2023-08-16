Extension’s Eisnaugle celebrated at Kendall County Fair

Editor’s Note: This is part 1 of the 4-H Results from the 2023 Kendall County 4-H Shows. Part 2 will feature the general projects show results.

Every summer, the 4-H program year culminates with 4-H shows at the Kendall County Fair. This year, the annual celebration also marked Kim Eisnaugle’s last as Kendall County 4-H program coordinator.

More than 100 people gathered Saturday afternoon to surprise Eisnaugle with retirement celebration to honor her work for the last 17 years. In that time, she helped shape the lives of hundreds of young people by providing opportunities to learn life skills and leadership.

“Kim’s experience, compassion and creativity made her a key part of our 4-H team and of our communities,” University of Illinois Extension DuPage, Kane, and Kendall County Director Deanna Roby-Vorgias said in a news release. “Her friendly, fun manner made her a natural with youth of all ages.”

4-H staff and volunteers surprised program coordinator Kim Eisnaugle, left, with a special trophy to commemorate her last 4-H show season and her upcoming retirement from Illinois Extension. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Eisnaugle has many fond memories from throughout the years, but fair time holds a special place in her heart.

“It is wonderful to see these young people overcome a challenge or excel at their favorite project, whether it is showing livestock, riding horses, or sharing knowledge of what they learned or created,” Eisnaugle said in the release. “I love to see youth grow into better citizens, communicators and leaders as they gain confidence in their abilities.”

4-H activities serve to build independence and life skills, encourage service to the community, promote leadership and are a way for youth to connect to peers and caring adults. 4-H parent and club leader Tina Heidrich said, “Kim’s unwavering support of youth, adults, and volunteers in Kendall County exemplifies the 4-H ideals. She has – and will continue to – positively impact the people and the world around her.”

At the 2023 4-H fair, 4-H members shared project work in seven areas of study – animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition and STEM. The 4-H animal shows and 4-H conference judging process provide youth with valuable experience and feedback to continue growing and discovering into the next year.

Each summer, dozens of adult community members give back to 4-H through sharing their time and expertise to judge or facilitate 4-H shows, or by sponsoring awards, such a trophies or banners. Several community members and organizations also contribute to the overall Kendall County 4-H program and shows.

“We greatly appreciate all of our amazing volunteers for giving our youth this positive growth experience,” Eisnaugle said. “Thank you to our Kendall County 4-H show and award sponsors for your support of programs and for recognizing the hard work and dedication of our 4-H youth.”

The 2023 Extension Supporters and 4-H Show sponsors included: Kendall-Grundy Beef Association, MTH Tool Company, 4-H Livestock Auction Committee, Compeer Financial, Friends of Sue Rezin, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Meadowvale, Inc., In Memory of Bob Brummel, In Memory of Jerry Dalton, In Memory of Robert Fruland, Frank and Cheryl Keller, Kellogg Farms, Kendall County Home & Community Education (HCE); Minooka Grain, Lumber & Supply Company; Dickson Family, Koch Quarter Horses, E.M. McCauley and Sons, Southwest Real Estate and Wietting Family.

The 2023 4-H Award sponsors were (alphabetical order): Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Gary Brigel, V. Robert Brummel Memorial, Compeer Financial, Noel Cryder Builders, Jerry Dalton Memorial, Dickson Family, Fitzgerald Family, Forget-Me-Not Flowers & Gifts, FNIC Trusted Insurance Advisors, Robert Fruland Memorial, FS Grain LLC, Jim & Beth Garbelman, Grainco FS Inc., Heartland Bank & Trust, Carolyn Herren Memorial, Ron & Patsy Hirsch, Hueber DeKalb Feeds, Frank & Cheryl Keller, Kellogg Farms, Kendall County Conservation Foundation, Kendall County Home & Community Education, Kendall County Horse Show Association, Kendall County Pork Producers, Kendall-Grundy Beef Association, Koch Quarter Horses, EM McCauley & Sons, Robin Richards McCoy, Meadowvale, Inc., Minooka Grain, Lumber & Supply, MTH Tool Company, Debbie Murray, Olah Family, Kim Olson, P & W Foundry, James Paul Memorial, Mary Ann Petersen, Pete Petersen Memorial, Bev Popp, Charles Rutenberg Realty, Sandwich Veterinary Hospital, Friends of State Senator Sue Rezin, Sandwich Veterinary Hospital, Gordon & Ruth Schobert Memorial, Robert (Bob) Schwartz Memorial, Shala Farms, Southwest Real Estate, Subat Family, Sucich Family, Thanepohn Family, Winding Creek Nursery, Wyffels Hybrids and Yorkville Junior Women’s Club.

The 2023 Kendall County Fair 4-H animal show results are as follows: (listed by award, 4-H member name, and 4-H club). More results will be published in a future issue for 4-H project areas of career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition and STEM.

Kendall County 4-H teens compete for the Master Showmanship trophy and to advance to the state competition. In this event, youth must successfully show three species, beef cattle, swine, and sheep. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

BEEF

• Champion Breeding Animal: Jenna Setchell, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Breeding Animal: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Market Animal: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Market Animal: Jolie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Grace Homerding, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Colby Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids, 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Jenna Setchell, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Kendall-Grundy Beef Association Rate-of-Gain Contest:

• Rate of Gain Champion: Vincent Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Live Evaluation Champion: Lane Wallin, The Dream Catchers 4-H Club.

CAT

• Best in Show: Marcella Schultz, The Dream Catchers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Best in Show: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Neuter Cat: Marcella Schultz, The Dream Catchers 4-H Club.

• Champion Female Cat: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Spay Cat: Abi Munar, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Spay Cat: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

DOG (held in June)

• Best Dog in Show: Lily Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Dog Care: Lily Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Dog Care: Anna Green, Renegades, Rebels, and Rogues 4-H Club.

• Champion Beginner Novice Obedience: Marcella Schultz, The Dreamcatchers 4-H Club.

• Champion Beginner Novice 2 Obedience: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Beginner Novice 2 Obedience: Dean Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Champion Pre-Novice Obedience: Trevor Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Novice Obedience: Lily Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Novice Obedience: Ronnie Johnson, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Rally Obedience: Alexis Modaff, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Rally Obedience: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Trevor Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Senior Showmanship: Lily Westphal, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Alexis Modaff, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

GOAT

• Champion Dairy Goat: Faustina Krysciak, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Alexis Steininger, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Champion Wether Goat: Alexis Steininger, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Wether Goat: Easton Kempiak, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Boer Doe Goat: Alexis Steininger, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Boer Doe Goat: Nathan Steininger, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Alexis Steininger, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Abi Munar, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Faustina Krysciak (Krish-chuck), Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

HORSE & PONY (held in July)

• Sr. English High Point: Sara Buss, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Reserve Sr. English High Point: Maddie Wietting, Denim and Dust 4-H Club.

• Sr. Western High Point: Maddie Wietting, Denim and Dust 4-H Club.

• Reserve Sr. Western High Point: Jenna Buss, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Jr. Western High Point: Cecilia Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Reserve Jr. Western High Point: Joel Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Novice Western High Point: Marcella Schultz, The Dreamcatchers 4-H Club.

• Sr. Gaming High Point: Maddie Wietting, Denim and Dust 4-H Club.

• Reserve Sr. Gaming High Point: Vincent Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Jr. Gaming High Point: Joel Stewart, Spanglish 4-H Club.

POULTRY

• Champion Cockerel: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Cockerel: Faustina Krysciak (Krish-Chuck), Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Champion Pullet: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Pullet: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Poultry Meat Pen: Paisley Bleuer, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Poultry: Liam Hageman, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Hen: Faustina Krysciak (Krish-Chuck), Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Hen: John Schobert, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

• Champion Waterfowl/Turkey/Other: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Waterfowl/Turkey/Other: Noah Lohrey, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: John Schobert, Barn and Beyond 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Emerson Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Rachel Dickson, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Madisyn Glenn, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Egg Production: Liam Hageman, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Egg Production: Finn Casbarian, Spanglish 4-H Club.

RABBITS

• Best in Show: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Best in Show: Audrey McAssey, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Best 6-Class Rabbit: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Best 6-Class Rabbit: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Best 4-Class Rabbit: Audrey McAssey, Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club.

• Reserve Best 4-Class Rabbit: Faustina Krysciak, Millbrook Mighty Ones 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club

• Champion Rabbit Single Fryer: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Rabbit Single Fryer: Kiley Tchebotarev, Stagecoach Trailblazers 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Brynn Ripsky, Boots, Blue Jeans, and Bows 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Faustina Krysciak, Little Rockets 4-H Club.

SHEEP

• Champion Ewe: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Reserve Champion Ewe: Sage Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Champion Single Market Lamb: Kiptyn Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Reserve Champion Single Market Lamb: Paisley Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Champion Pair of Market Lambs: Weston Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country.

• Reserve Champion Pair of Market Lambs: Hailee Dannenberg, Lisbon Town and Country.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Paisley Bleuer, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Elin Brummel, The Dream Catchers.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Hailee Dannenberg, Lisbon Town and Country.

SWINE

• Champion Crossbred Barrow: Nate Swenson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Purebred Barrow: Nate Swenson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow: Natalie Walsh-Hamp, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Market Gilt: Clair Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Market Gilt: Greta Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Barrow Overall: Tucker Whiteaker, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Barrow Overall: Jaiden Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Breeding Gilt: Eli Swenson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Kendall Whiteaker, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Junior Showmanship: Greta Friestad, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Kolby Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

• Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Clair Anderson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Eli Swenson, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Champion Senior Showmanship: Hailee Dannenberg, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Tanner Kempiak, Lisbon Town and Country 4-H Club.

MASTER SHOWMANSHIP

• Champion: Macy Mahler, Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club.

For more information about 4-H in Kendall County, visit go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.