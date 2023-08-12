Oswego Village Board approves plans for 326-unit single-family subdivision

Plans to build more than 300 new single-family houses near Wolfs Crossing Road in Oswego are moving forward.
At the Aug. 8 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved an ordinance granting the final PUD and plat for the 326-unit Piper Glen subdivision, which M/I Homes of Chicago LLC proposed to build on the south side of Wolfs Crossing Road between Douglas Road extended and Southbury Boulevard.
The subdivision is proposed just east of the Southbury subdivision. Final approval is subject to engineering review.
Village staff said the proposed final PUD and subdivision plat is in substantial conformance to the approved preliminary plat and recommended approval.
That approval is subject to the developer receiving the green light from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for work within the floodway and for the proposed modification of the limits of the floodplain due to regrading of the site.
The developer must also address outstanding Fox Metro Water Reclamation District comments as well as minor comments provided by the village before work can proceed.
On April 5, the Village Board approved ordinances annexing the project site into the village, rezoning the land from R-1 to R-2 (single-family residential), and granted M/I Homes preliminary approval for the subdivision, subject to engineering review.
Residents living near the proposed subdivision have voiced concerns about the subdivision adding to flooding problems in the area. Oswego Village Trustee Tom Guist wanted to know how much flooding could occur if there was a significant storm.
“Do we really know, in a worst case scenario, what kind of water and flows we’re going to be dealing with over there and are we concerned about them?” he asked.
In response, Oswego Project Engineer Kerry Behr said the developer has provided all that information to the village.
“We’ve looked at existing conditions compared to what is being proposed,” she said. “They are not allowed to make those conditions any worse in terms of flooding on any neighboring properties. And in some cases, they’ve actually made it better. They’ve reduced some of that base flood elevation.”
The average lot size for the development is 8,420 square feet, with a minimum lot size of 6,480 square feet and a maximum lot size of 19,732 square feet.