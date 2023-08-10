Oswego SD308 partnering with Northern Illinois Food Bank’s BackPack Program

Oswego SD308 will begin the 2023-2024 school year in partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank’s BackPack Program, according to a news release from the district.

The BackPack Program, offered through the NIFB Food Programs, is a no-cost program which offers identified families non-perishable food weekly to help decrease hunger during the weekend.

“I am very excited to be able to be a part of this partnership and initiative with Northern Illinois Food Bank,” SD308 Family and Community Outreach Coordinator Michelle Earley said in the release. “This program helps to grow our outreach aimed at reducing hunger and food insecurity in our district. We will continue to host monthly distributions at the satellite location of the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, as well as Northern Illinois Food Bank Mobile Pantry distributions throughout the year.”

Starting on Friday, Sept. 8, SD308 will begin a year-long pilot of the BackPack program at two of its schools, Long Beach Elementary School and Boulder Hill Elementary School. These two schools were identified based on the percentage of families who qualify for free or reduced lunches in their school’s population.

On Friday afternoons, prior to dismissal, students will receive a discrete backpack of non-perishable food to help supplement their family’s weekend meals. The students will then bring the empty backpacks back to their respective school on Mondays.

“We know the importance of essential needs being met, such as access to food, in order for students to be in a mental space in which they can learn,” Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said in the release. “Our impact reaches out beyond the classroom, and this new program is a great example.”

The program will be consistently collecting data during the year at both schools in hopes that after learning from the pilot, it can be increased to other elementary schools across the district.