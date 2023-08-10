Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Aug. 10, 2023

Information in the Aug. 10 Sheriff’s reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Jose L. Guerra, 24, of the zero to 99 block of Seton Creek Drive in Oswego Township, was arrested on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court and was charged with driving while license suspended after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 11:17 a.m. Aug. 1 in the area of Lewis Street and Station Drive in Bristol Township.

False personation reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4000 block of Eldamain Road at 2:11 p.m. Aug. 1 for a report of a false personation. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 800 block of John Street in Bristol Township for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Man charged with traffic offenses

Cristian Fonseca-Reyes, 22, of the 4000 Block of Cummins Street in Plano, was charged with driving without a license, loud exhaust, following too closely and unlawful transportation of alcohol after a traffic stop at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 1 near Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive. He was released with a notice to appear.

Excessive speeding

Brian Holstead, 20, of the 2000 Block of Lakeside Drive in Aurora, was charged with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit after a traffic stop at 9:28 p.m. Aug. 1 near Douglas Road and Route 30. Holstead was cited for driving 83 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was released with a notice to appear.

Driving on suspended license

Juan L. Jimenez, 24, of the 800 block of Hankes Avenue in Aurora, was charged with driving while license suspended after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 3 at Route 31 and West Washington Street in Oswego Township for an expired registration. He was released with a notice to appear.

False personation reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:14 p.m. Aug. 3 to the 8700 block of Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township for a report of a false personation. The investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested on warrant

William RaperJr., 49, of the 1200 block of Marketplace Drive, Bristol Township, was arrested on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of unlawful possession of counterfeit registration at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 3 at his residence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 to the 10000 block of Route 71 in Kendall Township for a report of a criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested on warrant

Brandon Renteria, 26, of the 100 block of Bertram Drive in Yorkville, was arrested on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge at 11:24 a.m. Aug. 5 while sheriff’s deputies were investigating a vehicle collision on Route 126 near Identa Road in Kendall Township. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Unlawful alcohol consumption

Edwin J. Ruiz, 19, of the 400 block of South Union Street in Aurora, and Giovanni Avila, 20, of the 700 block of Fourth Avenue in Aurora, were charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 6 on Fernwood Road near Briarcliff Road in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. They were transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Driving on revoked license charged

Terrence D. Fisher, 23, of the 500 block of Bangs Street in Aurora, was charged with driving on a revoked license at 11:08 p.m. Aug. 6 near Fernwood Road and Greenbriar Road in Oswego Township. He was cited and released.

Man arrested on warrant

Noah Salazar, 21, of the 2000 block of Frances Lane in Montgomery, was arrested on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge driving on a suspended license at 11:08 p.m. Aug. 6 near Fernwood Road and Greenbriar Road in Oswego Township. He was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Man charged with domestic battery

Danny Herrera, 31, of the 100 block of Hillstone Road in Montgomery, was charged with domestic battery at 2:55 a.m. Aug. 7 at this residence. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.