Dr. Lindsay Allen Award presented to D308 elementary school students

The late Dr. Lindsay Allen served as the director of Elementary Education at Oswego School District 308 from 2018-2022. Prior to that, she was Southbury Elementary School’s principal from 2010-2018 and assistant principal from 2008-2010. During her tenure, she was a valued and respected leader, colleague and friend to the entire SD308 community. Allen passed away unexpectedly one year ago, on July 27, 2022.

During the 2022-2023 school year, the Dr. Lindsay Allen Award was established to honor her memory. The award is an annual end-of-year recognition for one student at each of the elementary schools who, like Allen, is considerate of others and always shows they care not only with their words, but also with their actions. This individual will demonstrate empathy throughout the school day when among both staff and their peers, whether in the classroom, hallways, lunchroom or recess.

The 2022-2023 recipients, and the first class of recipients to receive the Dr. Lindsay Allen Award from each of the elementary schools are: Katelyn Bretz, Boulder Hill; Jocelyn Cabadas, Churchill Hill; Claire Jackson, Fox Chase; Kourtney Kaleciak, Grande Park; Anika Patel, Homestead; Christian Sullivan, Hunt Club; Luis Ayala, Long Beach; Raegan Haughton, Lakewood Creek; Estelle Mottet, Old Post; Gianna Failla, Prairie Point; Brooklyn Hewelt, Southbury; Chiitelum “ZZ” Okwueze, The Wheatlands; and Declan Mitchell, Wolf’s Crossing.

Although Dr. Lindsay Allen is no longer here, each individual who knew her is a better, stronger person for having had the gift of spending time with her. SD308 intends to continue to ensure that her legacy lives on through the Dr. Lindsay Allen Award.

Allen practiced, believed and was often heard saying, “Culture is what you allow; and people who feel appreciated will always do more than expected.” A tree, wind chime and plaque in remembrance of Allen can be found at the entrance to the District Administration Center.

In addition, funds were raised to purchase book shaped painted benches to be placed at SD308 schools. The first three benches have been completed and will be placed at the beginning of the school year at the following schools, which were all schools where Dr. Allen worked: Southbury Elementary, Old Post Elementary and Lakewood Creek Elementary.