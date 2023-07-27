Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / July 27, 2023

Information in Police Reports for July 27, 2023, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man charged with domestic battery

Isaiah Williams, 31, of the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego, was charged with domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property after an incident at 4:38 a.m. July 19.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:55 a.m. July 19 to the 1500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Protection order violated

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:27 a.m. July 19 to the 800 block of John Street in Bristol Township for a report of a violation of an order of protection. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:56 p.m. July 19 to the 1700 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of a domestic battery and a battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested on warrants

Ramon Martin Gutierrez-Tenorio, 25, of the zero to 99 block of Hubbard Way in Montgomery was arrested because of outstanding warrants at 9:51 p.m. July 19 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 126 and Ridge Road in Na-Au-Say Township.

Gutierrez-Tenorio was wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended, an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of fraud of ID cards, a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of no valid driver’s license and a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated DUI and driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:38 p.m. July 20 for a report of domestic battery that occurred in the 100 block of Tealwood Road. in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

Man faces multiple charges

Kydannie Montanez, 27, of the zero to 99 block of South Anderson Street in Aurora, was charged with battery, theft and burglary from a motor vehicle after sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:26 p.m. July 21 to the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township for a report of a battery. Montanez was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Three injured in vehicle crash

A 72-year-old woman from Minooka and two 19-year-old men from Yorkville were transported to a local area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening at 7:50 p.m. July 21 after a traffic crash in the area of Caton Farm and Ashley roads.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:13 and 9:45 a.m. July 22 to the 6800 block of Route 71 in Bristol Township for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Motorcyclist charged

Nathan Rodriguez, 31, of the 2000 block of Simon Road in Montgomery, was cited for driving on a suspended license, improper display of registration, no mandatory insurance and an endorsement violation after a traffic stop at 7:11 p.m. July 22 at the intersection of routes 34 and 47 in Yorkville after observing no rear registration affixed to his motorcycle. He was released with a notice to appear.

Motor vehicle burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:16 a.m. July 23 for a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle in the zero to 99 block of Springfield Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Stalking reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:55 p.m. July 23 to the zero to 99 block of Sonora Drive in Boulder Hill for a report of a violation of a stalking/no-contact order. The investigation is ongoing.

Excessive speeding

Carnell Walls, 18, of the 2000 block of Iroquois Lane in Yorkville, was cited for driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit at 7:02 p.m. July 23 after a traffic stop on West Veterans Parkway near Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township. He was released with a notice to appear.

Man charged with DUI

Fred N. Miller, 34, of the 100 block of Crofton Road in Oswego, was charged with driving under the influence at 10:29 p.m. July 23 in the 100 block of Old Post Road in Oswego after a traffic stop for expired registration. Miller was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Man charged with domestic battery

Carlos Cardinas, 31, of the zero to 99 block of Afton Road in Oswego Township, was charged with domestic battery after sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:10 a.m. July 24 to his residence.