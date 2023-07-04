Yorkville man charged with child abduction following custody dispute

A Yorkville man was charged with child abduction after Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house in Newark early Tuesday morning for a child custody dispute.

Mark Aug, 32, of the 7000 block of Route 47, Yorkville, has been charged with child abduction and endangering the life or health of a child. At approximately 12:57 a.m., Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 0-100 block of North Johnson Street in Newark.

The child’s mother reported that Aug, the child’s father, was refusing to return the child to her as the child’s lawful custodian, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. After several hours, Aug eventually left the house and was taken into custody without further incident, the release stated.

The child was not harmed and returned to the mother, according to the release.