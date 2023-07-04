Fight at Yorkville’s Raging Waves July 4 leads to battery charges

YORKVILLE – A fight among patrons at Yorkville’s Raging Waves Waterpark on Independence Day led to felony and misdemeanor charges against a Joliet woman.

The Yorkville Police Department and surrounding police agencies responded at about 12:09 p.m. July 4 to the water park, 4000 N. Bridge St. (Route 47), to assist the business in removing a group of patrons from the property.

The group began fighting among themselves, police said, with one unknown member of the group battering another, police said.

When the business staff attempted to separate the parties, one of the employees was battered by a member of the group, police said.

Brandi R. Meline, 25, of the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue in Joliet was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony; battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, also a Class A misdemeanor.

The employee received minor facial injuries that did not require further treatment, police said.

Meline was transported to the Kendall County jail and is set to appear in bond court at 9 a.m. on July 5. The rest of the group was removed from the waterpark without further incident, police said,

Yorkville police said the incident remains under investigation and that additional charges may be filed.

Assisting at the scene were the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Oswego, Montgomery and Plano police departments.