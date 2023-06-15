Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / June 9-15, 2023

Information in the June 9 to 15, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 7:20 a.m. June 12 in the 5000 block of Schlapp Road in Oswego Township.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 9:15 a.m. June 12 in the 16000 block of O’Brien Road in Seward Township.

Burglary report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 1:33 p.m. June 12 in the 100 block of Kevin Lane in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation

Two injured in traffic crash

A 47-year-old Sandwich woman and a 26-year-old Millington man were injured in a traffic crash at 5:18 p.m. June 12 at Millington and Millhurst roads in Fox Township, the sheriff’s office reported. The injured were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Juvenile cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a 17-year-old for speeding between 26 mph and 34 mph over the posted speed limit at 10:25 p.m June 12 near Douglas and Fernwood roads in Oswego. The juvenile was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mozelle Kempiak, 25, of the 1800 block of Hunters Ridge Lane, Sugar Grove, on a charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 6:09 a.m. June 11 on Route 71 near Route 126 in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Kempiak was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Boulder Hill hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash report they took at 1:22 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Paddock Street in Boulder Hill.

Juvenile taken into custody

Sheriff’s deputies took a 15-year-old juvenile into custody in connection with a case of criminal trespass to property and obstructing identification they took at 6:48 p.m. June 11 in the 600 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township. The juvenile was transported to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Newark man cited

Sheriff’s deputies cited Martin Arteaga, 30, of the 8000 block of Plattville Road, Newark, for driving on a suspended license and speeding more than 35 mph over the post speed limit at 10:41 a.m. June 10 after a traffic stop on Route 47 near Joliet Road in Lisbon Township.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies cited Daryl Hubbard, 25, of the 900 block of Oliver Avenue, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 12:12 p.m. June 10 on Route 47 near Waterpark Way.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Ortega, 22, of the 100 block of Circle Drive West, Boulder Hill, at 1:32 p.m. June 10 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of cannabis. Ortega was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 4:22 p.m. June 10 in the 0-99 block of Timber Ridge Drive in Bristol Township.

Incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 6:01 p.m. June 10 in the 200 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 7:53 p.m. June 10 in the 0-99 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill.

Fleeing, eluding incident

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the aggravated fleeing and eluding of a peace officer that occurred at 10:40 p.m. June 9 in the area of Route 31 and Light Road in Oswego Township. Police said a motorist fled from deputies as they tried to stop the vehicle for a moving violation.

Juveniles in custody

Sheriff’s deputies took two juveniles into custody following an investigation of a burglary and criminal damage to property incident that the sheriff’s office was notified of at 11:05 p.m. June 9 in the 70th block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The juveniles were transported to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Channahon man injured, cited in crash

Joshua S. Solberg, 38, of the 25000 block of South Yellow Pine Drive, Channahon, was injured and transported to Morris Hospital following a hit-and-run crash at 1:45 a.m. June 10 in the 12000 block of Grove Road in Seward Township, the sheriff’s office reported. The sheriff’s office said Solberg was cited for leaving the scene of a crash, illegal lane use and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Solberg was released after being given a court date.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment through electronic communications they took at 1:35 p.m. June 8 in the 0-99 block of Marina Drive in Oswego Township.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a disorderly conduct report they took at 8:59 p.m. June 8 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

Criminal trespass reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal trespass to land they took at 5:30 p.m. June 7 in the 12000 block of Mitchell Drive in Little Rock Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Monica Barrientos, 18, of the 2100 block of Best Place, Aurora, at 7:48 p.m. at the county sheriff’s office on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of obstructing a peace officer. Barrientos was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.

Hit-and-run crash report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 12:08 a.m. June 8 in the area of Route 71 and Oak Creek Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the crash is under investigation.