Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / June 2-8, 2023

Information in the June 2-8, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Protection order violation investigated

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of an order of protection they took at 3:22 p.m. June 5 in the 1100 block of Cornell Lane in Bristol Township.

Reckless discharge of firearm

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the reckless discharge of a firearm that they took at 3:49 p.m. June 5 in the 4000 block of Douglas Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 5:09 p.m. June 5 in the 0-99 block of Century Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 7:59 p.m. June 5 at Route 31 and West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township.

Possession of stolen property

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the possession of stolen property that occurred at 11:01 p.m. June 5 in the 0-99 block of Marlin Drive in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Virginia L. Hadley, 30, of the 1100 block of Watson Street, Aurora, on a charge of domestic battery at 12:52 a.m. June 6 in the 1900 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. Hadley was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas J. Craft, 28, of the 1900 block of Light Road in Oswego Township, after 12:52 a.m. June 6 at his residence on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of a speeding violation. Craft was transported to the county jail for processing.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment through electronic communication they took at 3:42 p.m. June 4 in the 0-99 block of Guilford Road in Boulder Hill.

Harassment under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment through electronic communication they took at 4:03 p.m. June 4 in the 0-100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Emma N. Clarke, 25, of the 1000 block of Route 47 in Yorkville, for speeding 89 mph in a 55 mph zone at 6:44 p.m. June 4 in the area of Route 47 and Ament Road in Kendall County. The sheriff’s office said Clarke was given a notice to appear in court.

Criminal sexual assault reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal sexual assault they took at 9:19 p.m. June 4 in the 0-99 block of Wyndham Drive in Boulder Hill.

Juvenile referred to court system

Sheriff’s deputies said a 15-year-old juvenile was referred to the juvenile court system for aggravated battery at 9:19 p.m. June 4 in the 0-99 block of Wyndham Drive. The sheriff’s office said a deputy was battered while taking a report of a criminal sexual assault.

Aggravated assault reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an aggravated assault they took at 11:54 p.m. June 4 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronald Mertl, 34, of the 200 block of Fernwood Road, Boulder Hill, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop at 12:23 a.m. June 4 in the 0-99 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill. Mertl was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 1:03 a.m. June 4 in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill.

Protection order violation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of an order of protection at 11:18 p.m. June 3 in the area of Route 47 and Townhall Road in Lisbon Township.

Juvenile driver stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies cited a 17-year-old juvenile for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. June 4 on Boulder Hill Pass near Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill.

Assault report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an assault allegedly committed by a 17-year-old juvenile at 1:03 a.m. in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was taken into custody and then later released to a parent pending criminal charges.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 11:02 a.m. June 2 in the 16000 block of Frazier Road in Little Rock Township.

No valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Alejandro Moyotl Perez, 42, of the 0-99 block of Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 4:40 p.m. June 2 at Circle Drive West and Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill for having an expired registration. Perez was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Assault under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an aggravated assault that occurred at 9:07 p.m. June 1 in the 0-99 block of Winrock Road in Boulder Hill.

Property damage report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 11:16 p.m. June 1 in the 200 block of Johnson Street in Newark.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash they took at 8:48 p.m. May 31 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Batavia teen cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Cameron English, 19, of the 300 block of North College Street, Batavia, for speeding 73 mph in a 45 mph zone at 3:10 a.m. May 31 on Orchard Road near Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery. English was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Boulder Hill vehicle burglary

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 1:50 p.m. May 29 in the 100 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill.