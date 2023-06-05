Plano School District 88 offering free bagged breakfasts in June

Plano School District 88 will offer free bagged breakfasts at two school buildings during June. Children 18 and younger can pick up a free breakfast bag at PH Miller School, 904 N. Lew St. in Plano, or Plano High School, 704 W. Abe St. in Plano, between 7:45 and 8:15 a.m., Monday through Thursday, from June 5 to 29.

Anyone dropping off students for summer classes should follow the signs to get the free breakfasts. They will be available at the south entrance (Door 8) at PH Miller School and at the west athletic entrance at Plano High School.

There are no income requirements and registration is not required. All children 18 years of age and younger are welcome; they do not need to be Plano students or residents.

The free Bag Breakfast Program is made possible through a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and District 88.

The USDA requires that all meals must be eaten on-site, so tables will be available inside the buildings and there will be picnic tables outside.

For information, contact the Plano School District administration office at 630-552-8978 or adminoffice@plano88.org.