Yorkville church holding 5-B’s barbecue fundraiser June 8

Community Christian Church, located at 127 Commercial Drive in Yorkville, is hosting a 5-B’s barbecue drive-thru fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Dinner choices include two pork chops, two quarter chickens or one pork chop and one quarter chicken combo meal along with coleslaw, baked beans, a roll and applesauce.

Tickets are $17 and can be purchase ahead at communitychristian.org/events or on site.

Proceeds will benefit Gift Mart which provides toys for local children of needy families at Christmas.