Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / May 26-June 1

Information in the May 26-June 1, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Burglary to vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle that they took at 1:50 p.m. May 29 in the 100 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill.

Speeding citation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Ryan Holiday, 34, of the 100 block of Holiday Drive, Somonauk, for speeding in excess of 35 mph over the speed limit at 12:51 p.m. May 28 on Route 71 near Millbrook Road in Fox Township. Holiday was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Motorist cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jennifer L. Shriber, 45, of the 0-1300 block of Park Place, Sandwich, at 10:02 p.m. May 28 in the 1600 block of Griswold Springs Road in Little Rock Township for driving on a suspended license, failure to report a property damage accident, no insurance and improper lane use.

Vehicle reported stolen

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a vehicle theft they took at 2:39 a.m. May 29 in the 0-100 block of Hunter Road in Boulder Hill.

Intimidation reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of intimidation they took at 10:24 a.m. May 27 in the 0-99 block of Royal Oaks Drive in Bristol Township.

Property damage

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 10:22 a.m. May 27 in the 2000 block of Van Dyke Road in Seward Township.

Yorkville man injured in crash

A 48-year-old Yorkville man was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 11:47 p.m. May 27 in the 14000 block of River Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office described the man’s injuries as not life-threatening.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic battery report they took at 3:16 a.m. May 28 in the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Leland man injured in crash

A 21-year-old Leland man was injured in a traffic crash at 12:18 a.m. May 27 on Galena Road near Creek Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said the man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevon R. Miller, 23, of the 1600 block of Blackwell Lane, Aurora, at 4:04 a.m. May 24 after a traffic stop near Route 34 and Fifth Street in Oswego. Miller was found to be wanted on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody and transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Multiple warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Willoughby, 28, of the 300 block of North Elmwood Drive, Aurora, at 8:02 a.m. May 24 as they responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill. Deputies took Willoughby into custody when they learned he was wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of sale/use/possession of fireworks and on three Aurora police warrants, including one for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended and two for charges of driving while license revoked. Willoughby was transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary to vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 8:35 a.m. May 24 in the 6400 block of Southfield Lane in NaAuSay Township.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 7:12 p.m. May 24 at Ashley and Plattville roads in Lisbon Township.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Bindhu A. Kallan, 49, of the 3000 block of Tamaira Street, Plano, with speeding 76 mph in a 45 mph zone after stopping his vehicle at 9:57 p.m. May 24 on Route 34 near Mitchell Drive in Little Rock Township.

Unlawful use of registration

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the unlawful use of a vehicle registration they took at 10:08 a.m. May 23 in the 0-99 block of Durango Road in Boulder Hill.