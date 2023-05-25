Oswego police reports / May 19-25, 2023

Information in the May 19-25, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

ID, cash thefts reported

A 69-year-old Oswego resident told village police about 4:30 p.m. May 22 that someone opened a financial account in his name and subsequently withdrew $2,500 in cash from the account. Police said they are investigating.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Jose Guzman, 30, of the 800 block of Benton Street, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 11:37 p.m. May 22 on Douglas Road and Route 30.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Lizeth L. Banuelos, 36, of the 900 block of Collins Street, Joliet, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 8 p.m. May 22 on Route 71 at Washington Street.

Hit-and-run crash report taken

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 3:32 p.m. May 22 in the 2700 block of Route 34. Police said they are investigating.

Speeding ticketed issued

Oswego police ticketed Adrian L. Cedeno Velazquez, 19, of the 0-100 block of Rocky Way, Boulder Hill, with driving in excess of 35 mph or more over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 8:22 a.m. May 22 on Orchard Road at Tuscany Trail. Police said Cedeno Velazquez was cited and released on a recognizance bond.

Crash/DUI

Oswego police arrested Grace E. Michniak, 18, of Naperville, on a charge of driving under the influence after her vehicle was involved in a property damage accident May 21 on Harvey Road at Wolf’s Crossing roads.

Reckless driving

Oswego police ticketed Ruben D. Badillo, 19, of Minooka, with reckless driving after a traffic stop May 20 in the 2400 block of Route 34.

Motorist cited

Oswego police ticketed Javier Cruz Cahuantzi, 26, of the 600 block of Grand Avenue, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 9:30 a.m. May 19 on Grove Road at Washington Street.

DUI, fleeing and eluding among charges

Oswego police arrested Peter Salazar, 46, of Montgomery, at 2:25 a.m. May 20 in the 2400 block of Route 34. Police said Salazar was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.

One injured in Route 30 crash

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. May 17 on Route 30 at Fifth Street in Oswego, village police reported. Police said the injured person was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Brian MacShane, 46, of the 500 block of Truman Drive, Oswego, at 7:10 a.m. May 17 at his residence on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Police said MacShane was booked at the police station and then transferred to the county jail pending a bond hearing.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Zandra Wakefield, 44, of the 400 block of Grapevine Trail, Oswego, at 8:18 p.m. May 16 at her residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Wakefield was booked at the police station and then transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

One hurt in crash at Routes 31, 34

A motorist was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:54 p.m. May 16 at Washington Street (Route 34) at Route 31. Oswego police said one of the drivers was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Cited after crash

Oswego police ticketed Mario Pacay, 20, of the 1600 block of Solfisburg Avenue, Aurora, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 11:36 p.m. May 16 on Route 30 at Wolf’s Crossing Road. Police said Pacay was cited for driving without a valid license. He was released on a personal recognizance.

Battery reported

Oswego Police took a report of an alleged battery at 10:45 p.m. May 16 in the 400 block of Grapevine Trail. Police said the victim did not wish to pursue charges and the case was closed.