Yorkville plans Memorial Day tribute in Town Square Park

YORKVILLE – Those who served in America’s Armed Forces and the freedoms for which they fought will be remembered at the annual Yorkville Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 29.

Yorkville American Legion Post 489 will host the observance at 11:30 a.m. in Town Square Park on North Bridge Street (Route 47).

Featured speakers for the event will be Emily Weber of the Your Performing Arts Center (YPAC), Service Officer Jorge Arciniega of the Kendall County Veterans Assistance Commission, Yorkville Mayor John Purcell and Legion Post 489 Commander Anthony Cella.

“Memorial Day is not just about honoring our veterans,” Cella said. “It expresses our thankfulness for the freedoms that we have.”

The ceremonies will take place at the Yorkville War Memorial, where Legion Auxiliary President Diane Dillow and Auxiliary Chaplain Bonnie Havelka will place a wreath.

The Yorkville Middle School Band will perform. The Legion’s honor guard will fire a rifle salute and Anthony Cella, Jr. will play Taps.

Yorkville Superintendent of Recreation Shay Remus will serve as master of ceremonies.

Also participating will be Boy Scout troops 40 and 50, Cub Scout Pack 350 and Venturing Crew 1841.

Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the event.

Memorial Day activities will start at 7:45 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony at the Legion’s post home at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway (Route 34).

This will be followed by brief services at local cemeteries.

These will start with Cross Lutheran Cemetery behind the church at 8:15 a.m., followed by Cross Lutheran Cemetery on Ament Road at 8:30 a.m.

The tour will continue at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at 9 a.m., followed by Pavillion Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Oak Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. and Elmwood Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday, May 28, the Legion will host a Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. featuring food trucks, craft vendors, two live bands and activities for children at the post home at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway (Route 34).