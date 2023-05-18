Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / May 12-18, 2023

Information in the May 12-18, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

North Aurora man ticketed after crash

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Bradley Mosely, 39, of the 200 block of North Lincoln Way, North Aurora, for a lane use violation, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, no proof of insurance and driving while license revoked after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 12:58 p.m. May 14 in the area of Galena and Jones roads in Little Rock Township. Mosely was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Trespass, battery incident reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of of criminal trespass and battery they took at 9:42 a.m. May 13 in the 3000 block of Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Marina Olvera, 20, of the 500 block of Walsh Court, Yorkville, with speeding more than 35 mph over the posted speed limited after a traffic stop at 12:20 p.m. May 13 at Caton Farm and Grove roads in NaAuSay Township. Olvera was released after being given a notice to appear in court

Speeding, license violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Herminio Toress-Perez, 24, of the 2700 block of 3650th Road, Sheridan, for speeding 91 mph in a 55 mph zone and driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 4 p.m. May 13 on Route 52 at Route 47 in Lisbon Township. Toress-Perez was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Intimidation report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an intimidation report they took at 6:13 p.m. May 13 in the 200 block of Chicago Road in Newark.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 6:39 p.m. May 13 in the 6000 block of Minkler Road in Kendall Township.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 6:54 p.m. May 13 in the 70th block of East Highland Drive in Bristol.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Daniel J. Feldt, 36, of the 800 block of Bel Aire Street, Marseilles, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop for a speeding violation at 12:18 p.m. May 14 in the area of Route 47 and Helmar Road in Lisbon Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 1:03 a.m. May 14 in the 0-100 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill.

Respond to domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery at 2:57 p.m. May 12 in the 0-100 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 3:19 p.m. May 12 on Route 71 and Van Emmon Road in Oswego Township.

Vehicle theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a motor vehicle theft they took at 6:19 p.m. May 12 in the 5000 block of Commerce Drive in Oswego Township

License, registration citations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Beyvon A. North, 20, of the 200 block of Westbrook Circle, Naperville, for driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration while checking on a broken-down vehicle at 10:12 p.m. May 12 in the 600 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township. North was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Speeding 81 mph in 45 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Delgado M. Vazquez, 24, of the 100 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, for speeding 81 mph in a 45 mph zone at 4:41 a.m. May 11 near Route 31 and Albright Road in Montgomery. Vazquez was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

DUI, resisting arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rhonda Miller, 68, of the 100 block of Rocky Way, Boulder Hill, while responding to a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle at 12:52 p.m. May 11 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Miller was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica N. Anderson, 36, of the 1600 block of Pebble Circle, Elgin, at 2:29 p.m. May 11 in the 600 block of Keller Street in Little Rock Township, on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of speeding more than 35 mph over the limit. Anderson was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary to vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary from a motor vehicle they took at 8:11 p.m. May 11 in the 600 block of Townhouse Road in Big Grove Township.

Speeding violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed David Herrera, 24, of the 700 block of North Street, Geneva, for speeding 75 mph in a 45 mph zone and driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. May 12 on Orchard Road near Tuscany Trail in Oswego. Herrera was later released after being given a notice to appear in court.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 9:25 a.m. May 10 in the 5000 block of Jennifer Court in Bristol Township.

Harassment under investigation

Sheriff’s are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communication they took at 12:29 p.m. May 10 in the 0-99 block of Oak Creek Drive in Bristol Township.

Property damage reported in Boulder Hill

Sheriffs deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 1:14 p.m. May 10 in the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Eder L. Perez Iniestra, 36, of the 0-99 block of Surrey Road, Boulder Hill, at 3:48 p.m. May 10 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a domestic battery charge. Perez Iniestra was transported to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic battery report they took at 12:11 a.m. May 11 in the 6000 block of Wing Road in Kendall Township.

Harassment under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communications they took at 8:10 a.m. May 9 in the 100 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 9:52 a.m. May 9 in the 10000 block of Helmar Road in Kendall Township.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Max Monslave-Bonilla, 22, of the 700 block of South Kendall Drive, Aurora, for driving without a license after a traffic stop at 3:58 p.m. May 9 in the area of Route 34 and Center Parkway. Monslave-Bonilla was released after being given a court date.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic battery report they took at 11:11 p.m. May 9 in the 13000 block of McKanna Road in Seward Township.

Hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash they took at 4:28 p.m. May 9 on Hunt Street near Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township.