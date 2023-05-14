Oswego church will host walk/run fundraiser to help provide clean water

Church of the Good Shepherd in Oswego is hosting a 6k (3.7-mile) run/walk May 20 to raise money and awareness for clean water for people around the world who have to walk miles every day to unclean water sources.

Funds raised will benefit World Vision, which creates safe/clean water sources for those in need. In 2021 World Vision created access to clean water sources for 3 million people. The event is open to the public. Register at global6k.worldvision.org/team/churchofthegoodshepherd.

The cost is $25 for children and $50 for adults. A $10 registration discount is being offered through May 15 with promo code EMPOWERMOMS.

Participants will gather at 8:30 a.m. May 20 at Oswego’s Hudson Crossing Park on the Fox River. The church’s Reborn praise band will perform under the pavilion, and Nicole Devine, co-captain for the event, will sing the national anthem. The walk/run will begin at 9 a.m. The route follows the Fox River Trail just past Violet Patch Park and then circles back to the start. Two aid stations with water and Gatorade will be provided. More live music will follow at the completion of the run/walk.