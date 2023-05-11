Yorkville City Council OKs new four-year contract for City Administrator Bart Olson

YORKVILLE – Yorkville City Administrator Bart Olson has a new four-year contract to lead the city staff.

The Yorkville City Council approved the deal on May 9 during its first meeting at the new city hall building at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive.

The action came after Mayor John Purcell and four aldermen took the oath of office for new four-year terms in the wake of the April 4 election.

Olson is a home-grown talent, graduating from Yorkville High School in 2000 and serving as city administrator since 2009. He now resides in Downers Grove.

With the start of the new contract, Olson will earn $205,000 in base salary. The deal calls for a series of increases bringing the total to $229,473 by the spring of 2027.

Aldermen are expected to approve a new contract for police Chief Jim Jensen at the May 23 council meeting.