Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / May 5-11, 2023

Information in the May 5-11, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

ID theft, harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of identity theft and harassment by electronic means they took at 10:56 a.m. May 7 in the 400 block of Sandy Bluff Road in Little Rock Township.

Speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Anthony S. Meader, 19, of the 300 block of Marion Avenue, Aurora, for speeding 89 mph in a 55 mph zone at 4:41 p.m. May 7 on Walker Road near West Helmar Road in Fox Township. Meader was released on his own recognizance pending a court appearance.

Vehicle burglary report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 3:48 p.m. May 7 in the 2900 block of Route 52 in Seward Township.

Theft report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 11:48 p.m. May 7 in the 0-99 block of Highview Drive in Kendall Township.

Cannabis, alcohol charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob R. Gregg, 18, of the 2400 block of Montclair Lane, Montgomery, after a traffic stop for speeding at 3:11 a.m. on Route 30 near Douglas Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Gregg was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle by the driver and unlawful possession of alcohol by a person younger than 21.

Burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary report they took at 1:09 p.m. May 6 in the 0-99 bock of South Royal Oaks Drive in Bristol Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stacey A. Matson, 49, of the 100 block of Naden Court, Yorkville, at 7:55 p.m. May 6 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. Matson was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Motorist stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Andrea M. Alvarado-Godoy, 30, of the 100 block of Hillstone Road, Boulder Hill, after a traffic stop at 10:38 a.m. May 5 on Boulder Hill Pass at Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Alvarado-Godoy was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license, speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was released on her own recognizance.

Fleeing and eluding under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fleeing and eluding incident involving three individuals operating three different unauthorized motor vehicles on the roadway that occurred at 8:07 p.m. May 5 in the area of Route 34 and Wolf’s Crossing Road in Oswego.

DUI arrest in Montgomery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer Alfaro, 40, of the 200 block of Center Avenue, Aurora, after a traffic stop for improper lane use at 11:31 p.m. May 5 on Route 31 near Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Alfaro was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest on Immanuel Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lorenzo Vazquez-Mercado, 60, of the 10000 block of Caton Farm Road, Yorkville, on a charge of driving under the influence while responding to a noise complaint at 1:02 a.m. May 6 on Immanuel Road in Kendall Township. Vazquez-Mercado was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

DUI arrest on Route 126

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Larissa Jennifer Snyder, 44, of the 300 block of Kendall Drive, Yorkville, on a charge of driving under the influence as they responded to a property damage crash at 2:24 a.m. May 6 on Route 126 near Identa road in Yorkville. Snyder was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest on Route 71

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Arturo Rodriguez, 36, of the 500 block of Terrace Court, Oswego, on a charge of driving under the influence as they responded to a property damage crash at 4:04 a.m. May 6 on Rotue 71 near Legion Road in Kendall Township.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 10:18 a.m. at May 4 in the 0-10 block of Briarcliff Road, Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic battery report they took at 5:57 p.m. May 4 in the 0-100 block of Shermead Road in Boulder Hill.

Cited for speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Alyssa M. Croom, 20, of the 5000 block of Major Drive, Plainfield, for speeding more than 35 mph over the speed limit at 11:09 p.m. May 5 after stopping her vehicle at Route 52 and Ashley Road in Lisbon Township. Croom was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Arrested on DUI, obstructing charges

Oswego police arrested Peter Acevedo, 54, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive, Oswego Township, at 10:58 p.m. May 4 while responding to a report of a fire near a vehicle in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Acevedo was charged with obstructing a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest near Oswego

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Arrio E. Ybarra, 34, of the 1700 block of Felton Road, Aurora, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 8:13 p.m. May 1 on Douglas Road near Woolley Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Ybarra was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.