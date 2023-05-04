Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / April 28-May 4, 2023

Information in the April 28-May 4, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sebastian David-Vicenty, 27, of the 400 block of Sherman Avenue, Aurora, while investigating a report of a domestic battery at 7:45 p.m. April 30 in the 100 block of Garden Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said David-Vicenty was transported to the county jail in Yorkville, when they determined he was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for violation of an order of protection.

DUI charge in crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven J. Schwebke, 29, of Blackhawk Springs Drive, Little Rock Township, on a charge of driving under the influence following a traffic crash at 10:29 p.m. April 30 in the 13000 block of River Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Schwebke was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 12:09 a.m. April 29 in the 0-99 block of North Royal Oaks Drive in Bristol Township.

DUI arrest on Route 31

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Casey R. Shanks, 21, of the 2900 block of Shetland Lane, Montgomery, at 1:24 a.m. April 29, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for speeding near the intersection of Route 31 and Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Shanks was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 11:34 a.m. April 27 in the 1500 block of Cherry Road in NaAuSay Township.

Aurora man ticketed

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Hussain D. Maalem, 44, of the 400 block of South Broadway Avenue, Aurora, for driving on an expired license and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration after a traffic stop at 12:31 a.m. April 28 on Caterpillar Drive near Orchard Road in Montgomery. Maalem was issued a notice to appear in court and then released.

Trespassing under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a trespassing report they took at 9:39 a.m. April 25 in the 9000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township.

Leaving crash scene

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Kathryn Williams, 43, of the 3000 block of Alyssa Street, Plano, with leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 8:04 a.m. April 25 in the 400 block of West Center Street.

Vehicle reported stolen

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a motor vehicle theft they took at 9:46 a.m. April 25 in the area of Schlapp and Cherry roads in Oswego Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 10:47 a.m. April 25 in the 3000 block of Roth Road in Oswego Township.

Two injured in crash

A 24-year-old man from Rockford, and a 19-year-old woman from Somonauk were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries after a traffic crash at 5:30 p.m. April 25 at Walker and Immanuel roads in Kendall Township, the sheriff’s office reported.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 6:16 p.m. April 25 in the 8000 block of Route 52 in Lisbon Township.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mickey H. Buchmeir, 50, of Bristol, after a traffic stop at 9:03 p.m. April 25 in the area of Route 31 and Route 30 in Montgomery. Buchmeir was taken into custody when deputies determined he was wanted on a Batavia Police Department warrant on a charge of aggravated home repair fraud. Buchmeir was transported to the county jail for processing.