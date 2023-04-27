Yorkville aldermen ratify sale of old city hall to School District Y115 for $700,000

YORKVILLE – Work is expected to get underway late this spring on the transformation of the old Yorkville City Hall building at 800 Game Farm Road into the new administration center for Yorkville School District Y115.

The Yorkville City Council ratified the sale of the city hall structure to the school district for $700,000 at its April 25 meeting. It was the last council meeting to be held in the Game Farm building.

The city has largely cleared out of the building and moved into the new Yorkville City Hall and police headquarters at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive on the northeast side of the community.

The action by aldermen to sell the building came after the Yorkville School Board approved the deal just the night before while meeting across the street at Yorkville High School.

City Administrator Bart Olson said the city and school district will close on the sale before the end of May.

The school district will not need a rezoning for the property, Community Development Director Krysti Barksdale-Noble said

City Finance Director Rob Fredrickson said the money from the sale will be placed into the city’s building and grounds fund for capital projects.

The school district plans to move its top administrative offices into the 20,000-square-foot building this summer, Shimp said.

The old city hall building is located directly across Game Farm Road from Yorkville High School on the west.

The building is flanked by Yorkville Academy on the south, the Yorkville Public Library on the north and the YHS football stadium on the east.

The $700,000 cost for the purchase of the old city hall building will be paid from a capital development fund that was established with a $9.3 million bond issue in December of 2021, according to Y115 Director of Finance Operations Kreg Wesley.

Director of Facilities Heather DiVerde said the work for the new administrative center at the old city hall will primarily involve construction of additional walls to create more offices in the building.