Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / April 21-27, 2023

Information in the April 21-27, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Disorderly conduct under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a disorderly conduct incident they took at 11:48 a.m. April 24 in the 300 block of Liberty Street in Big Grove Township.

Assault report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an assault report they took at 3:15 p.m. April 24 in the 0-99 block of Cardinal Lane in Bristol Township.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander Aleman, 22, of the 1100 block of Grove Street, Aurora, at 7:44 p.m. April 24 at Grove and Caton Farm roads in NaAuSay Township after stopping his vehicle for a moving violation. The sheriff’s office said Aleman was wanted on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of obstructing identification, a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended and an Aurora police warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Aleman was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Boulder Hill warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Maria I. Sanchez-Guevara, 25, of the 0-99 block of Saugatuck Road, Boulder Hill, at 9 p.m. April 24 at her residence on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Sanchez-Guevara was transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 6:14 p.m. April 23 in the 11000 block of Route 71 in Kendall Township.

Theft by deception report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report concerning an incident of theft by deception at 7:42 p.m. April 23 in the 0-99 block of Guilford Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Warrant arrest in Montgomery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stephan Ramon Robinson, 44, of the 2100 block of Rebecca Circle, Montgomery, at 6:55 p.m. April 22 at his residence on an Aurora police warrant on a charge of disorderly conduct. Robinson was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 9:25 p.m. April 22 in the 1100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Juvenile cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a 16-year-old juvenile at 10:36 p.m. April 22 on Route 34 near Isabel Drive in Bristol Township for speeding 73 mph in a 45 mph zone. The juvenile was released after being give a notice to appear in court.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Joseph Kurek, 29, of the 300 block Badger Court, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:28 p.m. April 22 in the 300 block of East Veterans Parkway in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Kurek was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest at courthouse

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Julie Green, 40, of the 700 block of Meadow Lane, Hinckley, at 10:08 a.m. April 21 at the county courthouse on a charge of driving under the influence. Deputies responded to the courthouse on a report of a subject who had driven to the courthouse while intoxicated. Green was transported to the county jail.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Leah R. Behrens, 38, of the 700 block of Oakton Road, Montgomery, for driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 6:55 p.m. April 21 in the area of Fernwood and Briarcliff roads in Boulder Hill for an equipment violation. Behrens was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Robert Plum, 58, of the 100 block of Heathgate Road, Boulder Hill, for driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 8:46 p.m. April 21 on Route 31 near West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. Plum was transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a residential burglary they took at 11:37 p.m. April 21 in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 11:37 p.m. April 21 in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Traffic stop leads to investigation

Sheriff deputies are investigating a possession of stolen property incident that began at 8:46 p.m. April 21 after they stopped a vehicle on Route 31 near West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said during the traffic stop deputies found evidence of additional criminal activity.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Pedro Zepeda, 26, of the 0-99 block of Long Beach Road, Boulder Hill, at 9:24 a.m. April 20 at his residence on charges of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault. Zepeda was transported to the county jail for processing.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 12:20 p.m. April 18 in the 0-99 block of Lynwood Drive in Bristol Township.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Juan Carlos Prado-Perez, 40, of the 0-99 block of Pembrooke Road, Boulder Hill, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 8:35 p.m. April 19 near the intersection of Circle Drive East and South Bereman Road in Boulder Hill.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a theft over $500 that they took at 10:08 a.m. April 18 in the 11000 block of Lisbon Road.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash they responded to at 2:49 p.m. April 18 on Ashe and Baseline roads.

Trespass report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal trespass to property they took at 4:01 p.m. April 18 in the 8200 block of Fox River Drive in Fox Township.