April 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ seeks donations for upcoming rummage sale

By Shaw Local News Network
All clothing donated for the rummage sale is sorted by size by volunteers like Lea Ann Skogsberg, Lori Redmon and Kathy Farren. Adult clothing is sold for just $1 per item and children’s clothing is sold for 50 cents per item. (photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will host its Spring Rummage and Bake Sale on April 28 and 29.

Donations for the sale will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 24 and 25 at the church, 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville.

Items not accepted for donation include large furniture, electronics, infant car and/or booster seats, mattresses and cribs. A donation form is available for tax purposes.

Sale times are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.