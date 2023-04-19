Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / April 14-20, 2023

Information in April 14-20, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel L. Jacobs, 40, of the 9300 block of Route 34, Yorkville, at 6:28 p.m. April 17 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer. Jacobs was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Animal cruelty report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of animal cruelty at 9:59 p.m. April 17 in the 16000 block of Rogers Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:03 p.m. April 15 in the 0-99 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 1:38 p.m. April 15 in the 0-99 block of Eastfield Road in Boulder Hill.

Fraud report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a fraud they took at 2:51 p.m. April 15 in the 0-99 block of Marina Drive in Oswego Township.

Warrant arrest on Light Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Teresa I. Sanchez, 31, of the 2000 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, at 6:49 p.m. April 15 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer and obstructing a service or process. Sanchez also was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing and resisting a peace officer. Sanchez was transported to the county jail for processing.

Vehicle theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a vehicle theft report they took at 10:05 p.m. April 15 in the 5000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Stalking report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a stalking report at 11:03 p.m. April 15 in the 2000 block of Collins Road in Oswego Township.

Disorderly conduct report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a disorderly conduct report they took at 3:58 p.m. April 14 in the 0-99 block of Sonora Road in Boulder Hill.

Three hurt in Plainfield Road crash

A 39-year-old woman and a 76-year-old woman, both from Oswego, and a 42-year-old man from Plainfield were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening at 6:08 p.m. April 14 following a traffic crash on Plainfield Road near Cherry Road in Oswego Township, the sheriff’s office reported.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 10:33 a.m. April 13 in the 1100 block of Simons Road in Boulder Hill.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 8:55 p.m. April 13 in the 0-99 block of Old Post Road in Boulder Hill.

Speeding, license violations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Arturo J. Bueno, 33, of the 300 block of Thomas Drive, West Chicago, with driving while license suspended and speeding 73 mph in a 45 mph zone at 1:13 a.m. April 14 on Orchard Road near Mill Road in Oswego. Deputies released Bueno with a notice to appear in court.

Two injured in crash

A 31-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Somonauk, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening following a traffic crash at 4:02 p.m. April 11 in the 12000 block of Galena Road in Little Rock Township, the sheriff’s office reported.

Juvenile cited in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a 16-year-old juvenile for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 3:58 p.m. April 11 in the 0-99 block of South Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. The juvenile was given a notice to appear in court.

Juvenile arrested on DUI charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a juvenile on charges of driving under the influence and transportation of cannabis outside an approved container in a motor vehicle at 10:42 p.m. April 11 on Dolores Street near Route 31 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was transported to the county jail for processing.

DUI arrest on Route 126

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Liyah M. Roscoe Rodriguez, 27, of the 3000 block of Veronica Street, Plano, after a traffic stop at 2:42 a.m. April 12 at the intersection of Route 126 and Grove Road in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for misdemeanor speeding. She was transported to the county jail for processing.