Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / April 7-13, 2023

Information in the April 7-13, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an identity theft report they took at 8:39 a.m. April 10 in the 0-99 block of Viking Boulevard in NaAuSay Township.

Burglary report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary report they received at 2:36 p.m. April 10 in the 2000 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township.

Vehicle burglarized

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a vehicle at 4:04 p.m. April 10 in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Juveniles cited after Yorkville traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies cited two juveniles after a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. April 10 near the intersection of Game Farm Road and Route 34 in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said one of the juveniles, a 15-year-old, was cited for possession of adult use cannabis and driving without a license. The other juvenile, a 17-year-old, was charged with possession of adult use cannabis. Both juveniles were given mandatory court dates.

Juvenile driver ticketed

Sheriff’s deputies cited a 17-year-old driver for possession of adult use cannabis and no valid driver’s license after a traffic stop at 1 a.m. April 11 near the intersection of Douglas and Montgomery roads in Montgomery. The juvenile was released after being given a mandatory court date.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Claudia Torres, 45, of the 2700 block of Cranston Circle, Yorkville, at 8:14 p.m. April 9 after a traffic stop in the area of Grande Trail and American Way in Bristol Township. Deputies took Torres into custody when it was learned she was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Torres was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Criminal damage report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 9:21 p.m. April 9 in the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested LiliBeth Herandez, 35, of the 800 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, after a traffic stop at 10:51 p.m. April 9 at Route 34 and Orchard Road in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Hernandez was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. Hernandez was transported to the county jail for processing.

Boulder Hill domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 10:40 a.m. April 8 in the 100 block of Garden Drive in Boulder Hill.

Lisbon battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery they took at 3:06 a.m. April 8 in the 12000 block of Mackenzie Road in Lisbon Township.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 1:20 p.m. April 7 in the 5000 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested George A. Chavez, 25, of the 0-99 block of HIllstone Road, Boulder Hill, at 8:38 p.m. April 7 at his residence while investigating an animal complaint. The sheriff’s said Chavez was found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Chavez was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.

Juvenile injured in crash

A juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening following a traffic crash at 7:34 p.m. April 7 on Fox River Drive near Millbrook Drive in Fox Township, the sheriff’s office reported.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 1:35 p.m. April 6 in the 8000 block of Shadow Creek Lane in Bristol Township.

One hurt in Light Road crash

A 32-year-old woman from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening she suffered in a motor vehicle crash at 6:08 p.m. April 6 in the 2400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township, the sheriff’s office reported.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremiah M. Reichardt, 46, of the 200 bock of Fernwood Road, Boulder Hill, at 10:29 p.m. April 6 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting and criminal trespass. Reichardt was transported to the county jail for processing.

Reckless driving reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of reckless driving they took at 12:19 p.m. April 5 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

Hit-and-run investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:24 p.m. April 5 on Walker Road near Ashley Road in Kendall Township.

Burglary report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary at 2:28 p.m. April 5 in the 15000 block of Line Road in Seward Township. The incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest after vehicle stopped

Sheriff deputies arrested Marquell D. Johnson, 38, of the 400 block of Highland Avenue, Aurora, after a traffic stop at 9:13 p.m. April 5 near the intersection of Fernwood Road and Hunter Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Johnson was taken into custody on a charge of driving while license revoked and an Aurora Police Department warrant for failure to appear in court on an earlier charge of driving while license revoked. Johnson was transported to the county jail for processing.