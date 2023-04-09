Cicero man facing multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop in Oswego

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Cicero man on multiple charges after he fled a traffic stop in Oswego Friday evening, April 7, and was later arrested near Yorkville.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Sigfredo O. Noguez, 44, of the 2300 block of South 50th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said Noguez has been charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated battery to a peace officer, three counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, aggravated speeding, resisting a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous other traffic violations.

The sheriff’s office said the events leading to Noguez’s arrest began at 9:01 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop his vehicle in the area of Route 34 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego.

Noguez vehicle fled the scene and led deputies on a pursuit before coming to a stop near Route 71 in Pavilion Road in Kendall Township.

Deputies took Noguez into custody and he was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.