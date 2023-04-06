Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / April 6, 2023

Information in the April 6, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a delayed report of a battery at 12:28 p.m. April 3 in the 0-99 block of Spring Garden Drive in Boulder Hill. The incident remains under investigation.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 4:42 p.m. April 3 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

Disorderly conduct reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of disorderly conduct they took at 7:22 p.m. April 3 in the 300 block of East Route 71 in Newark.

Motorist arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin M. Wilson, 23, of the 23000 block of Pond View Drive, Plainfield, at 9:45 p.m. April 2 after a traffic stop near Route 30 and Douglas Road for improper lane use. The sheriff’s office said Wilson was charged with obstructing identification, obstructing justice and driving on a revoked license. Wilson was also additionally wanted on two State Police warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of driving in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit. Wilson was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 1:24 p.m. April 1 in the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ashley Richardson, 35, of the 0-99 block of Afton Drive, Boulder Hill, on a charge of domestic battery at 3:52 p.m. April 1 at her residence. Richardson was transported to the county jail for processing.

Two warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamacia Campbell, 43, of the 400 block of Avon Street, Aurora, after a traffic stop at 3:33 p.m. April 1 on Knollwood Drive near Briarcliff Road. The sheriff’s office said Campbell was wanted on a Kane County warrant for contempt and a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court. She was transported to the county jail for processing.

Speeding, FOID card violations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Aerial C. Bazell, 19, of the 2200 block of Margaret Drive, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for speeding at 7:18 p.m. April 1 near Galena Road and Route 47. The sheriff’s office said Bazell was cited for speeding 26 mph to 35 mph over the posted speed limit and possession of a suspended firearm owner identification card. She was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 7:40 p.m. March 31 in the 100 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Alyssa N. Rogers, 28, of the 100 block of Colonial Parkway, Yorkville, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 2:12 p.m. March 30 near Route 47 and Newark Road in Lisbon Township. Rogers was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested John W. Beyer, 39, of the 0-99 Block of South East Street, Newark, on a charge of domestic battery at 8:16 p.m. March 30 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Beyer was transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Isaly M. Tain, 18, of the 2800 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, on a charge of theft at 8:17 p.m. March 30 at her residence. Police said Tain was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnathan Reppy, 36, of the 6000 block of Cherry Road, Oswego Township, at 8:47 a.m., March 29 at the Kendall County Public Safety Center in Yorkville on a Kendall County warrant for disorderly conduct. Reppy was taken into custody and his bond set at $5,000.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment via electronic communications they took at 4 p.m. March 29 in the 0-99 block of West Main Street in Newark.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Andrew Hairgrove, 40, of the 0-99 block of North Adams Street, Oswego, at 8:02 p.m. March 29 at the Kendall County Public Safety Center in Yorkville on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude. Hairgrove was taken into custody and his bond was set at $50,000.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicole V. Plum, 49, of the 100 block of Heathgate Road, Boulder Hill, at 11:31 p.m. March 29 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of retail theft. Plum was transported to the county jail for processing.

Plano man ticketed

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Joshua Pocklington, 33, of the 700 block of West Street, Plano, with speeding more than 35 mph over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 4:37 p.m. March 28 on Route 126 near Grove Road in NaAuSay Township.

Aggravated speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Travis J. Seidelman, 19, of the 1400 block of East 23rd Road, Ottawa, for aggravated speeding at 8:07 p.m. March 28 in the area of River Road and Blackhawk Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Seidelman was driving 92 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was released with a notice to appear in court.