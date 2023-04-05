Plano High School set to present the ‘Lion King Jr.’ April 14-16

Plano High School will present “Lion King Jr.” April 14-16 in the PHS auditorium, 704 W. Abe St. Doors 2 and 28 will be open; both parking lots can be used.

Tickets are available in advance at showtix4u.com (search Plano). Tickets will also be sold at the door before each performance, cash only. Tickets cost $8 for students, seniors and military members and $12 for adults. Children ages 4 and younger are admitted free but must sit in a lap.

Concessions will be available and there will be a raffle with a variety of “Lion King” items. Proceeds support 60 students in grades 4 through 12 who are a part of the cast and crew.