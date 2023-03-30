Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / March 30, 2023

Information in the March 30, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Computer fraud reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a computer fraud report they took at 10:36 a.m. March 27 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Bill.

One hurt in Oswego Township crash

A 53 year-old Oswego Township man was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening to an area hospital after a motor vehicle crash at 2:42 p.m. March 27 on Simons Road near Gilmore Road in Oswego Township, the sheriff’s office reported.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 6:12 p.m. March 27 in the 0-99 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill.

Intimidation report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of intimidation at 6:12 p.m. March 27 in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the report is being investigated.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:30 p.m March 26 in the area of Ridge and Bell roads in Seward Township. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Trespass incident reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a trespass incident that occurred at 5:02 p.m. March 26 in the 14000 block of Big Grove Road in Big Grove Township.

Motorist stopped, arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cristina G. Aguilar, 34, of the 1600 block of Lexington Drive, Montgomery, at 7:36 p.m. March 26 on Route 31 at Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Aguilar was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended and on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. Aguilar also was cited for improper use or registration. She was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Driving while revoked

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Michael S. Williams, 34, of the 3000 block of Bailey Road, Yorkville, for driving on a revoked license after a traffic stop at 3:44 a.m. March 27 on Briarcliff Road near Route 30 in Boulder Hill for an equipment violation. Williams was given a notice to appear in court.

Cicero resident injured, charged with DUI in rollover crash

Yarelhy Resendiz, 30, of the 1800 block of South 50th Avenue, Cicero, was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash at 7:03 p.m. March 25 on Rock Creek Road near Henning Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Resendiz was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Resendiz was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and released on a recognizance bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 1:52 p.m. March 24 in the 0-99 block of Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of a property damage accident they took at 1:39 p.m. March 24 in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 5:46 p.m. March 24 in the 0-99 block of Eastfield Road in Boulder Hill.

No valid license

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Ismael Sotelo-Velazquez, 40, of the 0-99 block of Aldon Court in Boulder Hill for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 8:41 p.m. March 24 on Route 25 near South Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. Sotelo-Velazquez was issued a notice to appear in court and released.

Boulder Hill battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery they took at 9:35 p.m. March 24 in the 0-99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Angela M. Dunning, 37, of the 600 block of Greenfield Turn in Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for failure to signal while turning at 3:24 a.m. March 25 on East Park Street in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Dunning was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremie R. Thompson, 44, of the 2800 block of Frances Lane, Montgomery, at 8:17 a.m. March 22 after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Fernwood Road near Roulock Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Thompson was wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in count on a charge of obstructing identification. Thompson was transported to the county jail for processing.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 3:15 p.m. March 22 in the 8000 block of Old Ridge Road in NaAuSay Township.

Trespassing, battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of trespassing and domestic battery they took at 1:44 p.m. March 22 in the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Aggravated domestic battery among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachary R. Patterson, 33, of the 0-99 block of Leisure Lane, Oswego Township at 4:29 p.m. March 22 at his residence on charges of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery. Patterson was transported to the county jail for processing.

Minkler Road hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 8:06 a.m. March 21 in the 6000 block of Minkler Road in Oswego Township.

Property damage report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 12:26 p.m. March 31 in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erin R. Platt, 47, of the 2300 block of Taliesin Drive, Aurora, while investigating a report of a motorist leaving the scene of a traffic accident at 2:47 p.m. March 21 in the area of the 2000 block of Wolf’s Crossing Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Platt was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Platt was issued a recognizance bond and released from Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Citation issued

Sheriff’s deputies cited Lindsey M. Gilliam, 38, of the 100 block of South Linden Street, Westmont, for driving a vehicle with revoked registration after a traffic stop at 7:54 p.m. March 21 in the area of Route 30 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego. Gilliam was released from the scene with a notice to appear in court.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies cited Rogelio Ortiz Jr., 22, of the 0-99 block of Greenfield Road, Boulder Hill, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 10:10 p.m. March 21 in the area of Orchard Road and Route 30 in Montgomery. Ortiz was released from the scene with a notice to appear in court.