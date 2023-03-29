Oswego Village Board renews 20-year-old Aurora boundary agreement with some changes

The Oswego Village Board has renewed a 20-year-old boundary agreement with the city of Aurora, with some modifications.

Adopted by the two municipalities in 2002, the agreement established Route 30 between Route 34 and 111th Street as the boundary line between the two communities.

According to information contained in a village staff memo, the agreement was first amended in 2013 to allow for the development of the Speedway gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of Route 30 and Wolf’s Crossing Road.

When first proposed, half of the Speedway site was located in the village and the other half in the city. The amendment, however, adjusted the boundary to have the Speedway located entirely within the village’s limits in exchange for a sales tax sharing agreement with the city.

A second amendment to the agreement, adopted by the Village Board March 21, eliminates the need for the two municipalities to develop an improvement plan and establish design guidelines and streetscape standards for the Route 30 corridor.

Though an improvement plan and designs guidelines were envisioned for the Route 30 corridor by officials in the two municipalities two decades ago, they has never been implemented. As a result, village staff recommended the plan and design guidelines requirement be removed from the agreement.

Another second amendment provision establishes the 95th Street right-of-way as a future corridor for the village’s Lake Michigan water connection project.

The second amendment also includes a provision that the city agrees to work with the village and the DuPage Water Commission on a future water transmission main extension within the 95th Street right-of-way.

The agreement states that the city will assume jurisdictional control of 95th Street, once it is constructed and connected to Farnsworth Avenue to the east, thereby becoming an interconnecting street within the city’s roadway network.