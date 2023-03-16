Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / March 16, 2023

Information in the March 16, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery reported at jail

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery they took at 5:20 a.m. March 12 at the county jail in Yorkville.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 12:30 p.m. March 12 in the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest after vehicle stopped

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose L. Perez, 24, of the 0-99 block of Wyndham Drive, Boulder Hill, after a traffic stop for an equipment violation at 10:51 p.m. March 12 in the area of Circle Drive East and Marnel Road in Boulder Hill. Perez was taken into custody when sheriff’s deputies determined he was wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended.

Battery reported at jail

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 10:04 p.m. March 12 at the county jail in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Tim R. Galass, 35, of the 32000 block of South Butcher Lane, Wilmington, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:57 a.m. March 13 in the area of Route 47 and Ament Road in Kendall Township.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Rogelio Boyso, 60, of the 1000 block of Route 30, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 3:35 a.m. March 13 in the area of Hill Avenue and Goodwin Drive in Montgomery for an equipment violation.

Two injured, one cited in Boulder Hill crash

Patricia A. Graham, 42, of the 0-99 block of Seneca Drive, Boulder Hill, and her juvenile daughter were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening after their vehicle was involved in a crash at 10:52 a.m. March 11 at the intersection of Saugatuck Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill, the sheriff’s office reported. Graham and her daughter were treated at the scene of the accident. The sheriff’s office said Graham was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Aggravated battery, obstructing among charges

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident involving an aggravated battery and obstructing a peace officer that they took at 3:49 p.m. March 11 in the 1700 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said an unidentified subject committed an aggravated battery and obstructed a peace officer.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Marcia C. Camacho-Lopez, 41, of the 700 block of Lucky Court, Oswego, with driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle she was driving for an equipment violation at 7:15 p.m. March 11 in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Garden Drive in Boulder Hill.

Obstructing among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Armoni Pierce, 23, of the 7700 block of Homer Street, Chicago, after a traffic stop at 1:37 a.m. March 12 in the area of Light Road near Augusta Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Pierce was charged with obstructing justice and obstructing identification. Armoni also was found to be wanted on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license. She was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Speeding ticket issued

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Bryan A. Minkalis, 43, of the 4300 block of Foli Street, Plano, with speeding 86 mph in a 45 mph zone after a traffic stop at 9:06 p.m. March 10 in the area of River Road and Eldamain Road in Bristol Township. Minkalis was given a notice to appear in court.

Property damage

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 10:45 p.m. March 10 in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township.

DUI arrest on Route 31

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Javier Luna, 50, of the 500 block of Seventh Street, Aurora, at 1:51 a.m. March 11 after stopping the vehicle he was driving in the area of Route 31 and Dolores Street in Oswego Township for improper lane use. The sheriff’s office said Luna was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail for processing.

Speeding 97 mph

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Emilia Castanon, 27, of the 1300 block of Campbell Street, Joliet, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for speeding at 8:49 a.m. March 9 in the area of Route 71 and Walker Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said Castanon was cited for speeding 97 mph in a 55 mph zone, no insurance and expired registration. She was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Boulder Hill mob action, battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of mob action and a battery they took at 6:36 p.m. March 9 in the 0-99 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Crystal M. Camacho, 28, of the 500 block of May Street, Plano, at 4:13 p.m. March 8 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Camacho was transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft, harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of theft and harassment by electronic communication they took at 6:54 p.m. March 8 in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Kramer, 34, of the 600 block of Douglas Street, Oswego Township, at 1:02 a.m. March 9 on a charge of domestic battery. Kramer was transported to the county jail for processing.

Registration citation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Logan Hamman, 26, of the 6000 block of Route 71, Oswego, with improper use of registration after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 3:39 p.m. March 7 near Douglas Road and Saugatuck Road in Oswego. Hamman was released with a notice to appear in court.

Three hurt in Oswego Township crash

A 51-year-old Chicago man and two juveniles were injured at 4:10 p.m. March 7 in a traffic crash on Plainfield Road near Schlapp Road in Oswego Township, according to the sheriff’s office. All three of the injured were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Motorist stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander Jimenez, 20, of the 800 block of Hankes Avenue, Aurora, on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended after they pulled over the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 9:18 p.m. March 7 in the area of Route 31 and Mill Road in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Jimenez also was cited for driving without a valid license. Jimenez was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kacie M. Riley, 24, of the 1700 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, at 12:25 a.m. March 8 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful display/use of registration. Riley was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.