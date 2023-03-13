Oswego Village Board OKs zoning, plans for 4-story, 42-unit apartment building for seniors on Weisbrook Drive

The Oswego Village Board has approved a four-story, 42-unit, rental apartment building for independent senior living just south of Route 30 and east of Douglas Road.

In a unanimous vote, Village Board members approved an ordinance rezoning the property from B-2, community shopping district, to R-4, general residential district, and granted petitioner DeVille Manor LP final approval for the project during a meeting March 7.

DeVille Manor will be constructed on a vacant 2.72-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Wiesbrook Drive and Fifth Street, near Classic Cinema’s Kendall 11 theater.

The development will provide affordable rental apartments for those 55-and-older through an Illinois Housing Development Authority program that provides state tax credits for affordable housing projects.

Trustee Kit Kuhrt pointed out that because of these agreements with the state, DeVille Manor LP cannot deviate from their business model, and will have to continue to provide affordable rentals for those 55-and-older.

Rod Zenner, village development services director, confirmed that because of the state funding agreements, DeVille Manor LP must maintain the same business model for the next 25 years, at least.

“It’s affordable senior housing, which our seniors could use around here,” Kuhrt said. “I think this is a great, great project.”

The development will have 32 1-bedroom and 10 2-bedroom apartment units, with roughly 615 square-feet and 805 square-feet, respectively. The building will have a community room, lounge, fitness room, leasing office and shared laundry facilities.

The property will feature a vinyl-fenced dog park, gazebo, grilling and picnic area and a walking trail around the property for residents.

Location map for DeVille Manor, an affordable senior living facility approved in the Village of Oswego at 110 Fifth Street, just north of Wiesbrook Drive. Petitioner DeVille Manor LP was granted village approval unanimously at a Village Board meeting March 7 2023 at Village Hall. (Photo Provided by Village of Oswego)

According to a staff memo, the project is estimated to pay $166,807 in total impact fees, $92,400 in water tap on fees, and $59,939 in land/cash donations to the Oswegoland Park District for a total of $319,146.

Because the development is age-restricted and is not expected to generate students, developers will not pay student impact fees to Oswego SD308.

The Village Board previously approved the DeVille Manor concept plans at a meeting just over a year ago, on March 1 2022.

At the 2022 concept plan approval meeting, a representative of Deville Manor LP told the Village Board that they have upwards of 270 properties such as this, many in their second phase of development.