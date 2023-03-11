Plano students’ artwork on display at annual art show set for April 13

Celebrate young artists at Plano School District 88’s annual K-6 art show from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Emily G. Johns School, 430 Mitchell Drive in Plano.

The event will feature artwork from students at P.H. Miller, Centennial and Emily G. Johns schools. Every student will have a work of art on display.

This event is free for the whole family to come and enjoy. There will be make-and-take crafts, raffle prizes, photo opportunities and artist demonstrations. Grandma Rosie’s Sweet Treats will sell fresh flavored lemonade shakeups and snow cones. In addition to the art fair, attendees can shop the book fair for the latest books.