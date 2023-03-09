Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / March 9, 2023

Information in the March 9, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run crash

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 6:48 p.m. March 5 on Route 25 at North Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. No one was injured in the crash.

Computer fraud

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of computer fraud they took at 12:55 p.m. March 4 in the 0-99 block of North Bereman Road in Boulder Hill.

Speeding on Orchard Road

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Hunter Brown, 26, of the 1400 block of Manning Avenue, Montgomery, for speeding 88 mph in a 45 mph zone at 4:26 p.m. March 4 near the intersection of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. Brown was released at the scene with a notice to appear in court.

Speeding on Route 30

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed David Santo, 37, of the 300 block of Ridge Road, North Aurora, with speeding 85 mph in a 45 mph zone at 11:07 p.m. March 4 near Kendall Point Drive and Route 30 in Oswego. Santo was released from the scene with a notice to appear in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jov Herrera, 37, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive, Oswego Township, on a charge of domestic battery at 1:53 a.m. March 5 at his residence. Herrera was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Battery among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daliyah Jones, 21, of the 500 block of Hammond Avenue, Aurora, at 3:19 a.m. March 5 while responding to a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Jones was charged with battery and criminal damage to property and transported to the county jail for processing.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 2 p.m March 3 in the 100 block of North Union Street in Big Grove Township.

Burglary from vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary from a motor vehicle they took at 7:33 a.m. March 2 in the 0-99 block of South Cherry Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 8:26 a.m. March 2 in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 4:03 p.m. March 2 in the 500 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Speeding 83 mph in 55 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Isaac Ramirez, 21, of the 3700 block of Route, 71, Sheridan, with speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone at 5:59 p.m. March 2 in the area of Route 71 and Oak Creek Drive in Oswego Township. Ramirez was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 5:37 p.m. March 2 in the 0-99 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 7:09 p.m. March 2 in the 500 block of East Spring Street in Bristol Township.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 11:08 p.m. March 2 in the 100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 1:17 a.m. March 3 in the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 7:30 a.m. March 1 in the 0-99 block of West Pleasantview Drive in Bristol Township.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an identity theft at 11:26 a.m. March 1 in the 6000 block of Ravine Court in Kendall Township.

Harmful materials report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the distribution of harmful materials they took at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 4600 block of Mill Road in Oswego Township.