Girls Basketball: The 2022-2023 Record Newspapers All-Area girls basketball team

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area girls basketball team.
FIRST TEAM
Liz Griswold, Parkview Christian, senior, forward: Co-leading scorer and leading rebounder for 30-3 Parkview team. Griswold averaged 16 points while shooting 56% from the floor, and 9 rebounds while also contributing 4 steals, 2 assists 1.2 blocks per game. Griswold this year became the first 1,000-point scorer in Parkview history.
Maggie Lewandowski, Oswego East, sophomore, guard: Wolves’ first girl off the bench as a freshman grew into their floor general in second varsity season. Lewandowski at point guard averaged 12.1 points per game (13.5 in conference games), 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Lewandowski scored in double figures in 20 of Oswego East’s 28 games and shot 36% from the floor and 64.7% at the free throw line.
Alex Stewart, Yorkville, senior, guard: Four-year varsity player committed to No. 1-ranked Morton Community College led 19-win Foxes to second place in SPC West, regional final and most wins since 2017-2018 season. Stewart averaged team-high 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 deflections per game.
Hannah Treptow, Sandwich, sophomore, guard: Valuable to Sandwich as a point guard and ballhandler with great height for her position at 5-foot-10, Treptow logged 30-plus minutes per game. She averaged 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. “She possesses the total package as a player,” Sandwich coach Jim Schmidt said.
Kiara Wesseh, Newark, junior, guard: Track and field star was heart and soul of Newark’s team that reached a sectional final, Wesseh averaged 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. She scored a career-high 20 points in sectional semifinal win. “Kiara is a really good player on the front of our press. She is a great defender,” Newark coach Glenn Clausel said.
SECOND TEAM
Brooklyn Hatteberg, Newark, junior, forward: A wing player on defense who played inside on offense, Hatteberg averaged 9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 steals for Newark’s sectional finalist. “Another good defender,” Clausel said. “Plays hard, good defender.”
Gracie Lambes, Parkview Christian, junior, guard: Co-leading scorer for 30-3 Falcons averaged 16 points as well as 6.3 assists. Lambes also averaged 5 rebounds and 4 steals, shot 35% from 3-point range and 79% on free throws. Joined Griswold in scoring her 1,000th career point this seaosn.
Cami Phillips, Oswego East, junior, guard: Talented two-way guard was one of Oswego East’s top threats offensively and also defended opponents’ best point guard all season long. Phillips averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game. She scored in double figures in 16 of Oswego East’s 28 games.
Brooke Spychalski, Yorkville, sophomore, guard: One of three sophomores who made key contributions to Foxes, Spychalski provided a big offensive threat off the bench. She averaged 7.1 points and shot team-best 43.9% on two-point field goals and 78% on free throws. Spychalski, whose twin sister, Madi, was Yorkville’s top post player, also shot 34.3% beyond the 3-point line and averaged 2.8 rebounds.
Mikayla Walls, Plano, senior, forward: Walls averaged 11.6 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals per game, shooting 37% from the floor. She had a high-point game of 30.
Honorable Mention
Danielle Bulson, Yorkville Christian, sophomore, forward; Kendall Fulton, Oswego, senior, forward; Lainey Gussman, Yorkville, sophomore, guard; Anna Johnson, Oswego, senior, guard; Taylor Kruser, Newark, senior; Josie Larson, Plano, sophomore, guard; Ryssa Woodhouse, Plano, senior, guard.