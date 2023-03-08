March 08, 2023
Girls Basketball: The 2022-2023 Record Newspapers All-Area girls basketball team

By Joshua Welge
Oswego East’s Cami Phillips (23) ges a shot up past Downers Grove South’s Emily Petring during a game in the 11th Annual Thanksgiving Tournament at York Community High School in Elmhurst. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area girls basketball team.

FIRST TEAM

Parkview Christian senior Liz Griswold

Liz Griswold, Parkview Christian, senior, forward: Co-leading scorer and leading rebounder for 30-3 Parkview team. Griswold averaged 16 points while shooting 56% from the floor, and 9 rebounds while also contributing 4 steals, 2 assists 1.2 blocks per game. Griswold this year became the first 1,000-point scorer in Parkview history.

Oswego East sophomore Maggie Lewandowski

Maggie Lewandowski, Oswego East, sophomore, guard: Wolves’ first girl off the bench as a freshman grew into their floor general in second varsity season. Lewandowski at point guard averaged 12.1 points per game (13.5 in conference games), 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Lewandowski scored in double figures in 20 of Oswego East’s 28 games and shot 36% from the floor and 64.7% at the free throw line.

Yorkville senior Alex Stewart (Photo provided by Yorkville Athletics)

Alex Stewart, Yorkville, senior, guard: Four-year varsity player committed to No. 1-ranked Morton Community College led 19-win Foxes to second place in SPC West, regional final and most wins since 2017-2018 season. Stewart averaged team-high 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 deflections per game.

Sandwich sophomore Hannah Treptow

Hannah Treptow, Sandwich, sophomore, guard: Valuable to Sandwich as a point guard and ballhandler with great height for her position at 5-foot-10, Treptow logged 30-plus minutes per game. She averaged 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. “She possesses the total package as a player,” Sandwich coach Jim Schmidt said.

Newark junior Kiara Wesseh

Kiara Wesseh, Newark, junior, guard: Track and field star was heart and soul of Newark’s team that reached a sectional final, Wesseh averaged 11.5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. She scored a career-high 20 points in sectional semifinal win. “Kiara is a really good player on the front of our press. She is a great defender,” Newark coach Glenn Clausel said.

SECOND TEAM

Newark junior Brooklyn Hatteberg

Brooklyn Hatteberg, Newark, junior, forward: A wing player on defense who played inside on offense, Hatteberg averaged 9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 steals for Newark’s sectional finalist. “Another good defender,” Clausel said. “Plays hard, good defender.”

Parkview Christian junior Gracie Lambes (Photo provided by Parkview Christian Athletics)

Gracie Lambes, Parkview Christian, junior, guard: Co-leading scorer for 30-3 Falcons averaged 16 points as well as 6.3 assists. Lambes also averaged 5 rebounds and 4 steals, shot 35% from 3-point range and 79% on free throws. Joined Griswold in scoring her 1,000th career point this seaosn.

Oswego East junior Cami Phillips

Cami Phillips, Oswego East, junior, guard: Talented two-way guard was one of Oswego East’s top threats offensively and also defended opponents’ best point guard all season long. Phillips averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game. She scored in double figures in 16 of Oswego East’s 28 games.

Yorkville sophomore Brooke Spychalski

Brooke Spychalski, Yorkville, sophomore, guard: One of three sophomores who made key contributions to Foxes, Spychalski provided a big offensive threat off the bench. She averaged 7.1 points and shot team-best 43.9% on two-point field goals and 78% on free throws. Spychalski, whose twin sister, Madi, was Yorkville’s top post player, also shot 34.3% beyond the 3-point line and averaged 2.8 rebounds.

Plano's Mikayla Walls (Photo provided by Plano Athletics)

Mikayla Walls, Plano, senior, forward: Walls averaged 11.6 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals per game, shooting 37% from the floor. She had a high-point game of 30.

Honorable Mention

Danielle Bulson, Yorkville Christian, sophomore, forward; Kendall Fulton, Oswego, senior, forward; Lainey Gussman, Yorkville, sophomore, guard; Anna Johnson, Oswego, senior, guard; Taylor Kruser, Newark, senior; Josie Larson, Plano, sophomore, guard; Ryssa Woodhouse, Plano, senior, guard.