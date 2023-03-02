Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / March 2, 2023

Information in March 2, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Allen A. Taft, 81, of the 200 block of Judson Avenue, Oswego, at 9:50 p.m. Feb. 27 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Taft was taken into custody and his bond was set at $250,000. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 10:08 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 1700 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The incident remains under investigation.

Assault, battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an assault and domestic battery they took at 2:13 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 11:09 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 2100 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Gary A. Gaffga, 70, of the 0-99 block of Polk Street, Oswego, with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 11:27 p.m. Feb. 26 on Route 31 and West Anchor Drive in Oswego Township. Gaffga was released with a notice to appear in court.

Notice to appear issued

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed David J. Hernandez, 37, of the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive, Aurora, with speeding and driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 3:20 a.m. Feb 27 on Route 30 near Goodwin Drive in Montgomery. Fernandez was issued a notice to appear in court and released.

Crash investigation underway

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 7:57 a.m. Feb. 25 in the area of Millhurst and Millington roads in Fox Township.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 0-99 block of Century Drive in Oswego Township. The incident remains under investigation.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Paul Mueller, 45, of the 13000 block of Sears Road, Plano, while responding to a motor vehicle crash at 6:48 p.m. Feb. 25 on Millington Road near Lions Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Mueller was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Filberto Herrera, 32, of the 100 block of Hillstone Road, Boulder Hill, with driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a moving violation at 12:06 a.m. Feb. 26 on Saugatuck Road near Springdale Road in Boulder Hill. Herrera was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Javier Garcia-Bello, 29, of the 600 block of Alyce Lane, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a moving violation at 12:33 a.m. Feb. 26 in the area of North Bereman Road and East River Road in Boulder Hill. Garcia-Bello was released after being given a notice to appear in court.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 4:25 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 0-100 block of Riverview Court in Oswego Township.

Speeding, license violations

Sheriff’s deputies cited Bailey Conneran-Weig, 20, of the 2400 block of Summerwind Drive, Montgomery, for speeding and driving without a valid license at 11:03 a.m. Feb. 23 near the intersection of Douglas Road and Wiesbrook Drive in Oswego.

Disorderly conduct investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a disorderly conduct report they took at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 800 block of John Street in Bristol Township.

Two citations issued

Sheriff’s deputies cited Anthony Rivera, 28, of the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue, Aurora, for driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after a traffic stop at 10:11 p.m. Feb. 23 near the intersection of Route 30 and Fifth Street in Oswego.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Huggins, 34, of the 1500 block of Stonefield Drive, DeKalb, at 9:01 a.m. Feb. 22 at the intersection of Old Post Road and Angela Circle in Oswego on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on a driving while license suspended charge. Huggins was transported to the county jail for processing.

Forgery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a forgery report they took at 11:43 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 800 block of West John Street in Bristol Township.

Disorderly conduct under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a disorderly conduct they took at 5:46 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 0-99 block of Crescent Court in Boulder Hill.

Driving while license suspended

Sheriff’s deputies cited Adam Martinez, 31, of the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Boulder Hill, for driving on a revoked license after a traffic stop at 3:29 a.m. Feb. 22 on Douglas Road near Route 34 in Oswego. Martinez was issued a notice to appear in court and released at the scene.